Monday night marked a special milestone for the Blooming Prairie volleyball team, as it hosted and defeated the Dover-Eyota Eagles in four sets.
The win over the Eagles improved the Blossoms’ winning streak to three matches, which is the first time since 2018 the Blossoms have won three consecutive games. On top of that, the three-game win streak over Medford, Maple River and Dover-Eyota has catapulted Blooming Prairie to a winning record at 7-6 for the first time this season.
The Eagles got ahead early on by taking a 1-0 lead with a 25-23 win in the first set over the Blossoms.
“It would be an understatement to say that we started slow tonight,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We were really out of sync in game one and to D-E’s credit, they came out scrappy on the floor and aggressive with their offense. They were strong servers and it took our passers too long to adjust. We did not serve well in the first game and it cost us.”
But it didn’t take long for the Awesome Blossoms to respond and Blooming Prairie put itself right back in it by winning the second set 25-14 to tie the overall score up at 1-1 going into the third set.
The Blossoms picked up a 25-17 win in the third set before running away with it in the fourth set for a 25-9 win and securing the 3-1 victory over Dover-Eyota.
Blooming Prairie’s offense was led by a pair of six-kill performances from Sierra Larson and Abby Hefling. Macy Lembke added five kills, Haven Carlson added four, Anna Pauly and Addison Doocy added three each and Madi Lea added one.
Lembke led with 17 set assists and tied Hefling and Lea for team-leading three ace serves each. Grace Krejci and Lexi Steckelberg had one ace each.
Hefling led defensively at the net for the Blossoms with 10 blocks while Larson tallied five blocks, Lembke and Lea added three each and Carlson and Doocy added two each. Lembke led in digs with 16 total and was followed up by Hefling with nine, Krejci with eight, Larson with seven, Lea with six, Steckelberg with four, Pauly with three and two digs each from Carlson and Lily Baaken.
“I think our blocking in the latter half of tonight’s game swung things in our favor,” Hendrickson said. “It forced D-E’s hitters to adjust and that helped our girls on floor defense as well. We are happy to come away with the win, but we know that we will need to clean some things up before our next match against NRHEG.”
The Awesome Blossoms are putting their three-game win streak on the line Thursday night in Blooming Prairie when the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers come to visit. The Panthers are bolstering an 11-3 overall record most recently went 5-1 in the United South Central Tournament.