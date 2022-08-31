Blooming Prairie volleyball is back, as the Awesome Blossoms traveled to Goodhue to open its season against the Wildcats. An unfortunate injury made the Blossoms tweak their lineup going into the game, and they ultimately fell in three sets.
The Blossoms played a close first set, but Goodhue came out on top with a 26-24 win to open the game. The Wildcats went on to win the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-19 to drop Blooming Prairie to an 0-1 record.
Senior middle/outside hitter Abby Hefling was sidelined for the Blossoms’ season opener after suffering an injury during a Monday practice. Junior Addison Doocy helped step up in the senior captain’s absence on the court.
Senior middle hitter Sierra Larson led the Blossoms offensively with a team-leading 10 kills. Fellow senior Haven Carlson added six kills, Doocy added four kills, and Blooming Prairie saw two kills from Madi Lea, Anna Pauly and Macy Lembke. As a junior setter, Lembke recorded 18 set assists and was 100% on serves. Lea recorded one ace serve.
Larson led the team defensively with nine blocks, while Doocy added six blocks and Carlson and Pauly added four blocks each. Senior defensive specialist Grace Krejci led the team in digs with 10 total. Lea added eight digs, Doocy added four, Lembke and Larson added three and Pauly added two.
“I was proud of the girls’ efforts tonight,” said head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We lost a regular starter, Abby Hefling, to an injury late into [Monday’s] practice and had to tweak the lineup quickly. Junior Addison Doocy was asked to step up, and she played extremely well tonight."
She continued, "In game one, we didn’t control the serve receive as well as I would’ve liked, but Macy chased and did her best to put up a hittable ball. Overall, our pursuit on out of system and broken plays was exciting in the first game. It’s regretful that we weren’t able to close out game one. It gave Goodhue some good momentum.”
The Blossoms are now gearing up for the home opener on Thursday when they host Tri-City United at 7:15 p.m.