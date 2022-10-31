Just a few days after holding off Medford in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, the No. 4 seeded Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms were stuck going on the road to face the No. 1 seeded, undefeated St. Clair/Loyola Spartans.
The Awesome Blossoms saw their season come to an end at St. Clair High School, surrendering a 42-14 loss against the hosting Spartans.
Blooming Prairie fell behind to start with St. Clair/Loyola capitalizing on a pair of short yardage rushing touchdown before scoring on a 61-yard passing touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson and senior receiver Cade Christianson connected on a three-yard passing touchdown to put the Blossoms on the scoreboard, but the Spartans answered with another trio of touchdowns.
The pair connected for a second score, this time coming off a 20-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Christianson also punched the ball in on the following two-point conversion.
Kittelson ended the day completing 11 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 22 yards. Christianson closed out his final game catching five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 15 yards. Sophomore Alex Lea added four catches for 68 yards and nine rushing yards. Sam Smith caught one pass for 30 yards and Bo Zwiener caught one pass for four yards.
The defense was led by 12 total tackles from Lea while Zwiener added eight, Christianson added six, Lane Arndt added five Derek Kubicek and Owen Krueger added four each and Smith, Dylan Anderson and Vincent Hernandez added three each. Kittelson came down with one interception.
Despite young core, the Blossoms now depart from an impact senior class that included the likes of Cade Christianson, Samuel Smith, Micah Donnelly, Sam Pirkl and Paul Sunde.