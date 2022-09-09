The Blooming Prairie volleyball team traveled Thursday night for a Gopher Conference matchup against the hosting Hayfield Vikings. The Blossoms fell 3-1 in four sets to the Vikings.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments