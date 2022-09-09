The Blooming Prairie volleyball team traveled Thursday night for a Gopher Conference matchup against the hosting Hayfield Vikings. The Blossoms fell 3-1 in four sets to the Vikings.
Hayfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-20 and the second set 20-15. Blooming Prairie cut the lead in half with a 25-23 win in the third set, but the Vikings claimed the fourth set 25-20 for the victory.
“The girls put up a battle at times, but Hayfield played the right combination of scrappy defense and aggressive swings at the net to get the better of us tonight,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “Kills were hard to come by early in the match.”
Sierra Larson led with nine kills, Macy Lembke recorded eight kills as the setter, Haven Carlson recorded seven kills, Addison Doocy added five kills, Anna Pauly added three kills and Madi Lea added one kill. Macy Lembke had 21 set assists and Layla Lembke had two ace serves. Doocy, Lexi Steckelberg and Grace Krejci added one ace serve each.
Doocy led the team in blocks with 11 total with Larson, Carlson and Pauly all adding four blocks each. Lea added three blocks and Macy Lembke added two blocks. Krejci led the team in digs with 16 and was followed by Macy Lembke with 11 digs. Lea added seven digs, Larson and Layla Lembke added four digs each and Pauly, Carlson and Doocy added three digs each.
“Addison Doocy had her best blocking game of the year so far, earning a team high 11 blocks,” Hendrickson said. “Addison really committed to defending Hayfield’s best hitters tonight and helped us stay in the match at crucial times.”
Up next for the Awesome Blossoms is the Hayfield tournament, which starts Saturday. The Blossoms’ pool includes the likes of Goodhue, Alden-Conger and LeRoy-Ostrander.