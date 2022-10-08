Blooming Prairie FB

The Awesome Blossoms celebrated Homecoming on Friday by host GFW. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home to host their Homecoming game against the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Blossoms dropped to 3-3 on the season following a 38-20 loss to GFW.

