...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home to host their Homecoming game against the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Blossoms dropped to 3-3 on the season following a 38-20 loss to GFW.
The Thunderbirds struck first with a pair of short-yardage rushing touchdowns to go up 16-0 before sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson connected with sophomore receiver Alex Lea on a 15-yard touchdown connection to help cut the lead down to 16-8 in the second quarter.
Blossoming Prairie nearly tied it up in the third quarter following a 27-yard rushing touchdown from Kittelson, but the following two-point conversion was no good and left the Blossoms trailing 16-14.
GFW recorded two more short-yardage rushing touchdowns before Blooming Prairie got back on the board with a 32-yard touchdown connection between Kittelson and senior receiver Cade Christianson.
The Thunderbirds held onto and punched in a two-yard rushing touchdown to take the 38-20 lead over the Blossoms.
Kittelson finished the game completing 14-of-27 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and one touchdown one five attempts.
Lea was the team’s leading rusher at nine carries for 63 yards. Christianson was the leading receiver at seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown while Lea had six catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Lea led the team in solo tackles with eight and had the Blossoms’ lone interception. Christianson, Sam Pirkl and Cooper Cooke all recorded nine total tackles each. Lea and Jacob Pauly both had one solo tackle for loss.
The Awesome Blossoms will look to rebound off the loss when they travel to New Richland on Thursday to take on the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers.