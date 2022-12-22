...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team had a tall task in front of it, as it returned home to Blooming Prairie High School to host the Hayfield Vikings in an eventual 72-49 loss.
Hayfield is coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the Vikings win the Class A state championship and six games into the 2022-23 season, the Vikings are now ranked No. 2 with a 5-1 record and their lone loss coming to No. 1 Cherry.
The Awesome Blossoms trailed by 15 points at halftime after trailing 35-20. Hayfield outscored Blooming Prairie 37-29 in the second half to seal the Blossoms’ 72-49 loss.
Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms behind his team-high 17 points to go along with his four rebounds. Gabe Hein followed him up with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Cooper Cooke led the team in rebounding with seven boards while adding seven points, two assists and a steal. Kolby Vigeland added six points, one rebound and an assist, Zack Hein added two points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist and Jacob Pauly added two points, three rebounds and an assist.
Blooming Prairie will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 when they take on Leroy-Ostrander in a tournament hosted at Grand Meadow High School.