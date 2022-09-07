The Blooming Prairie volleyball team fell to 1-2 overall on Tuesday night with a 3-1 road loss against Alden-Conger, despite playing in four very close sets.
The Blossoms won the first set of the game 25-22 and held the early 1-0 lead. There was an opportunity for them to take the second set, but it ended up going in the favor of Alden-Conger, who finished it with a 28-26 victory to tie things at 1-1.
Another close set with the third saw the Blossoms and the Knights battle down to the wire. It required an extra point, but Alden-Conger managed to pick up a 26-24 victory to lead 2-1. The Blossoms ultimately fell 25-20 in the fourth set to close the game.
“Against a solid A-C team, we went back and forth point for point with them most of the night. That’s progress,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We are still running without a regular starter due to an ankle injury and we are 100% in this game. That’s progress. Despite the loss, the girls are starting to gel and play better when out of system. That’s progress. So, although we are disappointed in coming home with a loss, I’m proud of the effort and the progress that the team continues to make. I guarantee we will be hard at work in the practice gym tomorrow preparing for our next chance to compete. We definitely need to be able to close these tight games, but I believe we will get there.”
Haven Carlson and Sierra Larson led the team offensively with Carlson’s team-high 12 kills and Larson’s 10 kills. Macy Lembke added five kills, Addison Doocy added four kills and Madi Lea added three kills. Lembke led with 29 set assists and Grace Krejci led with three of the team’s nine ace serves.
Larson, Doocy and Carlson stayed busy in front of the net with Larson’s team-leading 14 blocks, Doocy’s 13 blocks and Carlson’s 11 blocks. Lembke led with 20 digs and was followed by Larson with 18, Lea and Krejci with 10 each, Carlson with eight, Lexi Steckelberg with five, Doocy with three and Layla Lembke three digs.
Blooming Prairie is gearing up for a couple of trips to Hayfield as the Blossoms go on the road to face the Hayfield Vikings on Thursday before returning to Hayfield for a tournament on Saturday.