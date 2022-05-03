The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms were on the cusp of victory Monday night after getting off to a hot start, but the hosting Triton Cobras were able to rally back and defeat the Blossoms 10-9 with a seventh inning game-winner.
Blooming Prairie’s offense was red hot early on. The Blossoms and the Cobras trading one run each, but back-to-back four-run innings put the Blossoms in control.
The Cobras chipped away with two runs and one run in the second and third inning, but continued their rally with two runs in the fourth and fifth inning cut Blooming Prairie’s lead down to 9-8 leading into the seventh inning.
Struggling to replicate the success of getting runners across home plate, Blooming Prairie went scoreless in the top of the seventh, which allowed the Cobras to score two runners in the bottom of the inning and steal the win.
Juniors Jesse Cardenas and Lucas Schammel led Blooming Prairie with three hits and three RBIs each. Micah Donnelly and Morgan Camery both recorded two hits and one RBI each, Bo Zwiener added one hit and one RBI.
Sophomore Gabriel Hein started on the mound, tossed five innings and recorded four strikeouts while surrendering seven hits, five walks, and eight total runs. Donnelly also pitched for an inning, earned one strikeout and allowed two hits, three walks and two runs.
The Blossoms return home on Thursday to host United South Central before going to New Richland on Friday to face the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers.