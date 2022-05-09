The Blooming Prairie softball team returned home Monday night and fell to the visiting Bethlehem Academy Cardinals 10-8 despite a hot start for the Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie jumped out to a three-run lead after Bethlehem Academy scored one run in the top of the first, and the Blossoms strung together four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Cardinals cut the lead to 5-3 in the third inning before the game was tied at 7-7 in the fourth inning.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cardinals posted three runs to the Blossoms’ one run in the sixth inning to take the 10-8 lead going into the seventh. Blooming Prairie couldn’t find the two runs it needed to tie the game back up.
Senior Bobbie Bruns led the way with three hits and one RBI in her four plate appearances. Shawntee Snyder hit a home run and finished with two total hits and a team-leading three RBIs. Layla Lembke also recorded two hits and one RBI.
Lilly Schammel and Lexi Steckelberg both recorded one hit and one RBI, Lauren Schammel and Macy Lembke both recorded one hit each. Rachel Winzenburg drew two walks and Lauren Schammel drew one walk.
Haven Carlson pitched all seven innings and recorded three strikeouts while giving up nine hits, six walks and 10 total runs with four coming as earned runs.
After Tuesday’s game against St. Clair-Loyola, the Blossoms go on three straight road games starting against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday, followed by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday and Chatfield on Saturday.