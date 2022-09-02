The Blooming Prairie volleyball team had Thursday circled in red on the calendar as the Awesome Blossoms held their home opener by hosting the Tri-City United Titans. To make the night even sweeter on top of a pink out with the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group, the Blossoms swept the Titans in three sets for the victory.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments