The Blooming Prairie volleyball team had Thursday circled in red on the calendar as the Awesome Blossoms held their home opener by hosting the Tri-City United Titans. To make the night even sweeter on top of a pink out with the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group, the Blossoms swept the Titans in three sets for the victory.
Blooming Prairie started out strong with a 25-15 set win to open the game, but TCU was prepared to battle in the following sets. It came down to the wire, but the Blossoms managed a 26-24 win in the second set and a 25-23 win in the third set to secure the sweep.
“When tied 24-24 in game No. 2, we subbed in junior Layla Lembke cold off the bench to serve and she proceeded to knock down two ace serves to close out the game. She really stepped up in a clutch moment for us,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “Overall, we played better floor defense tonight than we did on Tuesday. We are determined to continue to improve our back court hustle and tonight was a step in the right direction.”
Sierra Larson led the Blossoms offensively with a team-high 12 kills while adding six blocks and six digs defensively. Haven Carlson added seven kills, five blocks and five digs. Addison Doocy had five kills, four blocks, six digs and one ace serve. Macy Lembke, Madi Lea and Anna Pauly all had three kills each and Grace Krejci had one kill.
Lembke led the team in assists with 24 set assists while Pauly added four set assists. Krejci led the team in digs with 12 total with Lea following close behind with 10 total. Layla Lembke’s three ace serves led the team.
The win is a nice confidence boost for the Blossoms, who’ll look to carry the momentum into Tuesday when they go on the road to face Alden-Conger.