...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms are getting ready for Homecoming and got to celebrate early, as the volleyball team defeated the Triton Cobras in five sets Thursday.
The Blossoms fell behind 1-0, dropping the first set 25-15 to the Cobras, but bounced back by winning the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead.
Triton fought back to tie things up in the fourth set with a 25-21 win to force the tiebreaking final frame. Blooming Prairie came out on top with a 15-10 win to secure the 3-2 victory.
“In tiebreaker sets, we like to be the first team to five points,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We were able to do that. Then, we were the first to 10 points. The girls were determined to get a home win tonight for their Homecoming. They really worked hard and earned this one.”
The Awesome Blossoms (11-10) will go on the road to face United South Central before closing the regular season out hosting Bethlehem Academy and traveling to face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Blooming Prairie Team Stats
Sierra Larson: 15 kills, 27 digs, nine blocks, one ace serve
Haven Carlson: 10 kills, six digs, three blocks
Macy Lembke: two kills, 38 set assists, 13 digs, two blocks, three ace serves
Abby Hefling: eight kills, eight digs, five blocks, three ace serves
Anna Pauly: six kills, three digs, three blocks
Addison Doocy: three kills, seven digs, six blocks