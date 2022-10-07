The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms are getting ready for Homecoming and got to celebrate early, as the volleyball team defeated the Triton Cobras in five sets Thursday.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments