...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Blooming Prairie’s Alex Lea (12) gets a lead off in front of Medford’s Logan Maas (9) during a win over the Tigers earlier in the season. Lea recorded a walkoff hit the 10th inning of Blossoms' 5-4 win over Medford on Friday. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Blooming Prairie baseball team played Friday and Saturday games against the Medford Tigers and the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics. The Awesome Blossoms walked off a 5-4 win over the Tigers before falling 6-3 to the Athletics.
Blooming Prairie 5, Medford 4
The Blossoms pulled ahead early against Medford and they held a 3-0 after four innings with a runner scoring in the bottom of the first, second and fourth innings. The Tigers recorded a seventh inning rally to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.
Medford scored once in the top of the eighth, but Blooming Prairie tied it in the bottom of the inning. After a scoreless ninth and keeping the Tigers off the board in the 10th, Alex Lea drove in the winning run in a 5-4 walkoff victory.
Lea, Jesse Cardenas, Carter Bishop and Lance Lembke all recorded two hits for Blooming Prairie. Sam Pirkl and Lucas Schammel recorded one hit each. Lea and Cardenas both recorded two RBIs each.
Medford was led by two hits from Josh Bluhm and Tate Hermes, while Connor Jones, Weston Janke, Nic Hill and Landon Seiler all recorded one hit each. Seiler recorded two RBIs and Hill and Charlie Wendt recorded one RBI each.
On the mound, Lea pitched eight innings and tallied eight strikeouts with no walks and Zach Hein pitched two innings with three strikeouts, one hit allowed and no walks or runs surrendered for the Blossoms. Bluhm recorded five strikeouts in seven innings and Jones recorded two strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched for the Tigers.
Lyle-Pacelli 6, Blooming Prairie 3
Blooming Prairie got things going offensively in the top of the third against the Athletics and held a 3-2 lead going into the fourth inning. Lyle-Pacelli scored twice in the fourth and fifth, while holding the Blossoms scoreless the rest of the way.
Cardenas, Lea, Lembke, Carsten Ingvalson and Brady Kittelson all recorded one hit in the loss. Lea recorded two RBIs on a triple and Lembke recorded the only other RBI.
On the mound, Cardenas pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three hits, five walks and three earned runs. Hein pitched the last 2.2 innings, struck out two batters and allowed no hits, three walks and one earned run.