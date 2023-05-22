The Blooming Prairie baseball team played Friday and Saturday games against the Medford Tigers and the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics. The Awesome Blossoms walked off a 5-4 win over the Tigers before falling 6-3 to the Athletics.

Blooming Prairie’s Alex Lea (12) gets a lead off in front of Medford’s Logan Maas (9) during a win over the Tigers earlier in the season. Lea recorded a walkoff hit the 10th inning of Blossoms' 5-4 win over Medford on Friday. (file photo/southernminn.com)


