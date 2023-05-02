...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Blossom baseball, softball falls to Randolph, golf takes on PIZM Invite
The Rockets pulled ahead early over the Awesome Blossoms, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Carter Bishop got Blooming Prairie on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the third to cut the lead to 6-3. The Rockets responded with eight runs in the fourth to pull ahead by 11 runs going into the fifth.
Bishop led the Blossoms with his one home run hit and three RBIs, while Sam Pirkl led the team in hits with three total. Alex Lea and Brady Kittelson recorded one hit each.
On the mound, Zach Hein pitched three innings, struck out five batters and surrendered three hits, two walks and two earned runs. Lea and Jesse Cardenas combined to pitch an inning and recorded one strikeout while allowing six hits, no walks and five earned runs.
Softball: Randolph 10, Blooming Prairie 2
Randolph opened things up with a one-run top of the first before recording a pair of three-run innings in the second and third. The Blossoms managed to score one run in the fifth and sixth, but a one-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth inning helped the Rockets to an eight-run lead.
Shawntee Snyder led the team with two hits with one double and one triple. Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg both recorded one hit, while Macy and Layla Lembke recorded Blooming Prairie’s lone RBIs.
In the circle, Haven Carlson pitched all seven innings, struck out nine batters and surrendered 11 hits, two walks and seven earned runs.
Blooming Prairie golf at PIZM Invite
The Blooming Prairie boys and girls golf team traveled to the Zumbrota Golf Club for the PIZM Invite hosted by Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The boys team finished fifth in the boys standings by shooting a combined 380 and the girls team didn’t place in the girls standings.
Colby Johnson stood at the top of the leaderboard by shooting a day-low 83 for first place. Braden Farr and Brady Johnson tied PI/ZM’s Jackson Trempe for 18th place by shooting a 96 each. Elijah Skillestad (105), Drew Reinke (113) and Jack Bruns (113) rounded things out with 25th, 26th and 27th place finishes.
Ella Farr led the Blooming Prairie girls with a 117 for 11th place. Ambriella Miller shot a 121 for a 12th place tie and Aubry Alwes shot a 124 for a 15th place finish.