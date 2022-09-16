The Blooming Prairie volleyball team went on the road to face Gopher Conference foe Kenyon-Wanamingo Thursday. The Blossoms fell to the hosting Knights 3-1 in four sets.
Kenyon-Wanamingo opened with a 25-13 victory in the first set, but the Blossoms responded by taking a close 25-23 second set to tie things. The Knights won 25-19 in the third set and won 25-21 in the fourth set to win the game.
"We battled in games No. 3 and No. 4, but K-W’s hitters were just a little stronger than our block," said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. "I’m extremely proud of the determined effort that our team exhibited tonight. The girls keep improving and refuse to go down without a fight. Abby Hefling was able to play a few rotations in the front row tonight. She is one of our middle hitters who has been sidelined with an injury. She was able to earn her first kills of the season tonight in game No. 4."
The Blossoms will return home on Tuesday when they host a conference matchup against the Medford Tigers.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Sierra Larson: 15 kills, 15 digs, eight blocks
Haven Carlson: five kills, three digs, six blocks, one set assist
Macy Lembke: 24 set assists, two kills, six digs, one block, three ace serves
Anna Pauly: six kills, three digs, three blocks, one set assist
Addison Doocy: two kills, two digs, five blocks
Madi Lea: one kill, 12 digs, one block, one ace serve, 100% serving
Abby Hefling: two kills, seven digs, two ace serves
Grace Krejci: 15 digs one ace serve
Clare Rennie: two digs, one ace serve, 100% serving