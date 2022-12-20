Lembke and Ward

Blooming Prairie junior guard Macy Lembke (4) drives to the hoop on a breakaway while being defended by Medford freshman forward Olivia Ward (30). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Weather played a big factor in a couple of postponements that have kept the Blooming Prairie and Medford girls basketball teams off the courts for well over a week. Monday night’s snowfall couldn’t stop the Awesome Blossoms and the Tigers from clashing inside Blooming Prairie High School.


Snow and Smith

Medford junior guard Peyton Snow (10) looks to move the ball around while being defended by Blooming Prairie senior guard Susan Smith (13). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Shawntee Snyder

Blooming Prairie junior guard/forward Shawntee Snyder (22) drains a three-pointer early in the second half. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

