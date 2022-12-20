Weather played a big factor in a couple of postponements that have kept the Blooming Prairie and Medford girls basketball teams off the courts for well over a week. Monday night’s snowfall couldn’t stop the Awesome Blossoms and the Tigers from clashing inside Blooming Prairie High School.
Blooming Prairie came out on top with a 58-35 victory in the Blossoms’ first game in nearly two weeks to improve to 2-1 overall while the Tigers dropped to 2-3 on the season.
Based on the Blossoms hot start to the game, it would’ve been hard to believe their last regular season action on the court was back on Dec. 6 against Maple River.
Junior guard Macy Lembke wasted no time hitting back-to-back three pointers and combined with one other basket by Lembke, a pair of baskets from senior guard Chloe McCarthy and a basket from senior forward Anna Pauly, Blooming Prairie started out with a commanding 14-0 lead.
“We had 13 days off from our last game because of the weather,” said Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns. “We came out and did some things really well. We challenged each other to bring it everyday in practice. Even though we didn’t have any games in that stretch, we definitely got better.”
Medford managed to cut the lead down to 16-7 with help from senior guard Andrea Bock and junior guard Peyton Snow. But the early double-digit cushion for the Blossoms kept them in the driver’s seat throughout the half.
Blooming Prairie managed to extend its lead to as much as 30-13 towards the end of the first half, but the Tigers managed to cut it back down to 11 points at 30-19 going into halftime.
The Blossoms got off to another hot start to open the second half with Shawntee Snyder catching fire early. The Blooming Prairie junior opened the half with a basket on the first possession, then cashed in on a three-pointer the following possession. He knocked down one free throw to start a 6-0 run on her own.
Junior forward Addison Doocy added her lone two points for an 8-0 run before the Tigers responded, but for every point Medford scored, Blooming Prairie had some responses ready.
Senior forward Haven Carlson got an offensive rebound and put it back in before Snyder connected on another three after the Tigers first basket. When senior guard Grace Keller helped cut the lead to 43-23 for Medford, Carlson got another rebound and put back followed by Snyder’s third three-pointer of the half.
With any combination of Pauly, Doocy, Carlson or Snyder near the hoop, the Blossoms got a distinct advantage in rebounding and used it to their advantage for second chance points or taking trips to the free throw line.
The 11-point lead at half slowly crossed the 20-point threshold as momentum continued to swing in the Blossoms favor.
Blooming Prairie and Medford were able to share time on the court along the bench. The Tigers made use of their time by getting some of their younger players some experience playing varsity minutes.
Not only was this the home-opener for the Awesome Blossoms, but they were also able to celebrate Youth Night, which also added to the home atmosphere.
“It was fun having all of our youth kids in the gym and had a big crowd,” Bruns said. “There wasn’t a boys game tonight, so there was a lot of support. It was fun for them to have that atmosphere and have our first home game.”
Snyder’s 18 points and 11 rebounds led the Blossoms in the victory. Lembke had 13 points, Carlson had 10 points and eight rebounds, Pauly had seven points and seven rebounds, McCarthy had four points and Doocy, Claire Schwarz and Hailey Schumacher had two points each.
With the holiday season approaching, the Blossoms and the Tigers are both going to have some time off before getting back on the court.
The Awesome Blossoms travel to Hayfield on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and will return home to host St. Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Following the Tigers home game against Maple River, they’ll return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.