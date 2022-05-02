The Blooming Prairie softball team made the trip over to Mankato on Saturday for the Mankato Tournament. The Awesome Blossoms served as the away team in a 12-5 loss to Belle Plaine and as the home team in a 14-5 win over Maple River.
Blooming Prairie 14, Maple River 5
As the home team, the Blossoms racked up a dominating win over the Maple River Eagles thanks to an explosion of offense that recorded 21 total hits.
Maple River started out with the upper hand by scoring three in the top of the first, and held a 3-2 lead heading into the second after holding Blooming Prairie to two runs. The Blossoms tied it in the third before the Eagles outscored them 2-1 in the fourth.
Blooming Prairie took full control starting the fifth inning with two runs, but ran away with things in the sixth inning thanks to eight runs scored as highlighted by a grand slam from senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns.
Bruns led the team with her two hits and five RBIs while Macy Lembke, Rachel Winzenburg, Shawntee Snyder and Alivia Schneider all recorded three hits each. Lauren Schammel, Lily Schammel and Lexi Steckelberg added two hits each, including four RBIs from Steckelberg. Layla Lembke added one hit.
Lauren Schammel shared the circle with junior pitcher Haven Carlson, who came in for Schammel, during the win. Schammel surrendered three hits, four walks and three runs while Carlson earned one strikeout while allowing five hits, four walks and two runs.
Belle Plaine 12, Blooming Prairie 5
The Awesome Blossoms lone loss of the day came against the preseason No. 14 Class AA ranked Belle Plaine Tigers behind a tough defensive third inning.
Belle Plaine jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring two in the bottom of the first. Blooming Prairie responded with four runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Tigers tallied eight runs in the bottom of the inning, along with one more in the fourth inning, to take a seven-run lead.
Both teams recorded one more run in the fifth inning before going scoreless the rest of the way.
Snyder led the Blossoms in batting thanks to her 3-4 performance from the plate with one double and one RBI, as well as scoring two of their five runs. Rachel Winzenburg added two hits and one run, Lauren and Lily Schammel added one hit and one RBI each, Layla Lembke added one hit and two RBIs and Macy Lembke added one hit.
Carlson pitched all six innings and recorded four strikeouts while surrendering six hits, 11 walks and 12 total runs.