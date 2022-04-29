The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road to Randolph Thursday night to take on the hosting Randolph Rockets. The Blossoms fell 12-2 behind a tough day in the batter’s box.

The Rockets were quick to put Blooming Prairie in a hole thanks to a three-run first inning and a four-run second inning to take a 7-0 lead through two.

Blooming Prairie got on the board with sophomore Rachel Winzenburg bringing in fellow sophomore Macy Lembke and senior Alivia Schneider to cut the lead down to five runs.

Randolph had its response ready and tallied one run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning, respectively, to secure the win and the Blossoms’ loss.

Senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns led Blooming Prairie with two of their three hits as a team. Lembke recorded the other lone hit for the Blossoms. Winzenburg recorded the only two RBIs.

In the circle, junior Haven Carlson pitched all four innings and earned strikeouts while surrendering 11 hits, 12 total runs and four walks in the loss.

The Awesome Blossoms will look to bounce back from the loss when they travel to North Mankato on Saturday for a tournament held at Caswell Park.

