Blooming Prairie softball falls to Randolph By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road to Randolph Thursday night to take on the hosting Randolph Rockets. The Blossoms fell 12-2 behind a tough day in the batter’s box.The Rockets were quick to put Blooming Prairie in a hole thanks to a three-run first inning and a four-run second inning to take a 7-0 lead through two.Blooming Prairie got on the board with sophomore Rachel Winzenburg bringing in fellow sophomore Macy Lembke and senior Alivia Schneider to cut the lead down to five runs.Randolph had its response ready and tallied one run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning, respectively, to secure the win and the Blossoms’ loss.Senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns led Blooming Prairie with two of their three hits as a team. Lembke recorded the other lone hit for the Blossoms. Winzenburg recorded the only two RBIs.In the circle, junior Haven Carlson pitched all four innings and earned strikeouts while surrendering 11 hits, 12 total runs and four walks in the loss.The Awesome Blossoms will look to bounce back from the loss when they travel to North Mankato on Saturday for a tournament held at Caswell Park. Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms Blooming Prairie Softball Blossom Prairie Baseball Sport Rachel Winzenburg Inning Strikeout Macy Lembke Haven Carlson Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now School Board approves redevelopment agreement for existing high school 'Dancing with Our Steele County Stars' returns for 10th year Warrant issued for woman who alleged crashed into home Man charged following alleged vehicle pursuit Farmers Market returns first weekend in May Upcoming Events Apr 29 ShaamaahS - Tuvan throat singing Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Something Rotten! Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 30 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Apr 30, 2022 Apr 30 Shoe fitting and gait assessment Sat, Apr 30, 2022 Apr 30 May Day basket creation Sat, Apr 30, 2022 Submit an Event