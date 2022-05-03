The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms entered back into the win column on Monday following their return home to host and defeat the Triton Cobras 12-2 behind a busy day at the plate.
The Blossoms took an early 3-0 lead with three combined runs through the first and second inning before Triton was able to record it's only two runs. But in the blink of an eye, Blooming Prairie turned its 3-2 lead in the top of the third to an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the third.
With three more runs scored in the bottom of the fourth inning, the lone runner to score in the bottom of the fifth for the Blossoms led to their 10-run, five-inning victory.
Blooming Prairie saw three hits from sophomore shortstop Macy Lembke, sophomore catcher Layla Lembke, and sophomore Rachel Winzenburg, which includes two RBIs from Winzenburg and Layla Lembke and one RBI from Macy Lembke.
Senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns recorded two hits and a team-leading four RBIs, senior right fielder Alivia Schneider had two hits and two RBIs and senior Lauren Schammel and sophomores Lily Schammel and Shawntee Snyder had one hit each.
Junior pitcher Haven Carlson recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits, three walks and two runs during her five innings in the circle.
Blooming Prairie will look to carry the momentum from this win with it into Thursday when the Blossoms go on the road against United South Central.