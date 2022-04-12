...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Blooming Prairie softball, baseball splits with JWP
The Awesome Blossoms returned home to host the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and continued their hot start to the season after defeating the visiting Bulldogs 15-2 in five innings.
Bobbie Bruns, Shawntee Snyder and Macy Lembke all recorded multiple hit games for the Blossoms with Bruns leading the way with a 3-4 plate appearance, three RBIs, two runs and a home run, while Snyder hit for a double and a triple.
Rachel Winzenburg, Layla Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg all added one hit for the Blossoms.
On the mound, Haven Carlson struck out 10 batters while only allowing four hits, two walks, two runs in all five innings pitched.
Baseball: JWP 17, Blooming Prairie 7
The young Blooming Prairie team continued to gain more and more experience as they went on the road to Janesville in a 17-7 losing effort to the Bulldogs.
Jesse Cardenas, Micah Donnelly, Alex Lea and Luke Heimgartner emerged as bright spots for Blooming Prairie with all four recording hits for the Blossoms, which includes a two-hit night for Heimgartner and an RBI for Cardenas, Donnelly and Lea.
On the mound, Cardenas pitched four total innings and recorded one strikeout while giving up 11 hits, five walks and 10 earned runs. Donnelly pitched 1.2 innings and posted one strikeout and allowed one hit, four walks and four earned runs.
The Blossoms were leading the Bulldogs 7-6 after three innings, but lost their hot streak as JWP began to run away with things.
“They replaced Hanson with Cowdin on the hill and our bats went cold,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Matt Kittelson. “Too many errors in the field tonight. As a young, inexperienced team, we will have that.”