The Blooming Prairie softball team went on the road against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and picked up a 6-2 victory, while baseball turned home and fell 14-1 to the Buccaneers Thursday.
Softball: Blooming Prairie 6, WEM 2
It took two scoreless innings before the Awesome Blossoms were able to strike out record the first few runs of the game. They scored three runners in the top of the third to take an early 3-0 lead.
WEM scored one runner in the fourth and sixth innings, but the Blossoms stayed in control with one run in the fifth inning to hold onto a 4-2 lead. Blooming Prairie scored two more in the top of the seventh before closing things out in the bottom of the inning.
Macy Lembke led Blooming Prairie in hitting with four hits and one RBI in her four plate appearances. Bobbie Bruns hit for a double, a triple and two RBIs in three hits. Lexi Steckelberg also recorded three hits with one double. Shawntee Snyder and Alivia Schneider recorded two hits each with three RBIs coming from Snyder. Layla Lembke and Lily Schammel had one hit each.
Haven Carlson pitched all seven innings and recorded six strikeouts, seven hits allowed, two earned runs and one walk allowed.
Baseball: WEM 14, Blooming Prairie 1
The Blossoms returned to their home field, but couldn’t keep with the runs WEM was recording and ultimately fell in five innings.
The Buccaneers jumped out to a 5-0 lead with two runs scored in the first and three runs scored in the second before the Blossoms were able to respond. After Blooming Prairie earned a run in the bottom of the third, WEM posted three more runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth inning.
Jesse Cardenas, Lucas Schammel, Bo Zwiener and Micah Donnelly all recorded hits for the Blossoms. Cale Braaten and Luke Heimgartner both drew walks with Heimgartner scoring the only run.
Cardenas and Zach Hein shared the mound for Blooming Prairie and combined for four strikeouts while surrendering 12 hits, 12 earned runs on 14 total runs and 14 walks.