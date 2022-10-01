The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road to face a strong St. Clair/Loyola Spartans team on Friday night. The Blossoms lost their second regular season game after falling 31-26 to the Spartans.
St. Clair/Loyola struck first on its second offensive drive of the game. The Spartans connected on a 12-yard passing touchdown, but had the extra point attempts blocked thanks to Blooming Prairie senior defensive lineman Sam Pirkl.
The Blossoms immediately responded with sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson hitting sophomore receiver Alex Lea for an 86 yard touchdown connection, Kittelson followed this up with a 23-yard passing touchdown to junior receiver Cale Braaten.
The Spartans rattled off three touchdowns in the span of four drives through the end of the second quarter and to start the third quarter.
Kittelson got the Blossoms back on the board in the third quarter with his third passing touchdown, this time in a 12-yard scoring connection with senior receiver Cade Christianson.
St. Clair/Loyola tacked three points onto its lead with a 33-yard field goal, but the Blossoms responded with Kittelson’s fourth passing touchdown of the game after he hit sophomore receiver Jacob Pauly for a 51-yard touchdown.
Blooming Prairie recorded the last score of the game with Kittelson and Pauly’s touchdown connection, but didn’t have enough time to pull back ahead of the Spartans.
Kittelson finished the game completing 13-of-23 pass attempts for 303 yards and four touchdowns while also finishing as the leading rusher with his 36 rushing yards.
Lea finished as the top receiver with five catches for 146 yards and one touchdown while Christianson added five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown, Pauly added one catch for 51 yards and a touchdown, Braaten added one catch for 23 yards and a touchdown and Bo Zwiener added one catch for 16 yards.
The Blossom defense was led by Lea’s team-high 15 tackles while Christianson added nine and Pauly and Braaten added eight tackles each. Lea also recorded one solo sack and forced one fumble. Zwiener had one interception for the Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie looks to rebound from the loss on Friday, Oct. 7 when it returns home to host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.