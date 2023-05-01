...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Blooming Prairie’s Forsberg highlights area success at Hamline Elite Meet
Every spring, the top track and field athletes from around the state gather at Hamline University for the Hamline Elite Meet, where classes are thrown out the window and the best get to compete against the best.
This year, several area athletes from Steele County qualified to compete in the Hamline Elite Meet, with Carter Johnson, Justin Gleason, Trever Schirmer, Nolan Ginskey, Lucas Webber, Keanan Larson, Noah Wellnitz, Caryn Brady and Naomie Delarosa representing Owatonna, Abby Fitzgerald representing Medford, and Annaka Forsberg representing Blooming Prairie.
Forsberg, the defending Class A girls state high jump champion, highlighted the success of the area athletes by showcasing why she might be well on her way to becoming a two-time state champion.
She stood at the top of the standings after clearing five feet, five inches –just one inch shy of her 2022 state title jump– alongside Park’s Rainna Jameson, who finished sixth in the Class AAA girls high jump last season.
Owatonna’s defending Class AAA boys long jump state champion Justin Gleason highlighted the day for the Huskies.
Gleason ended by finishing second overall at 22 feet, two inches and behind Irondale’s first-placed Juriad Hughes Jr. at 22 feet, 5.50 inches. But after clearing the 23 foot mark on multiple occasions throughout the season, Gleason remains in a prime spot to defend his state title.
The boys long jump wasn’t Gleason’s only event at the elite meet, as he ran in the boys 4x200 meter relay alongside Nolan Ginskey, Lucas Webber and Keanan Larson. They finished with a time of one minute, 31.14 seconds for fifth place.
Trever Schirmer qualified for the boys discus and shot put and ended up finishing fourth in the shot put at 53 feet, five inches and ninth in the discus throw at 141 feet, 10 inches. Schirmer was a qualifier for the discus throw at the elite meet last season, but an injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 season.
Carter Johnson competed in the boys 110m hurdles and recorded a time of 15.72 seconds for eighth place. Owatonna also competed in a mixed 4x400 relay with Noah Wellnitz and Keanan Larson representing the boys team and Carsyn Brady and Naomie Delarosa representing the girls team. They finished with a time of 3:53.17 for eighth place. Cole Piepho was a qualifier for the boys pole vault, but did not compete.
Medford saw senior Abby Fitzgerald qualify for the meet in the girls discus throw. She ended up finishing fifth place after throwing 120 feet, eight inches.