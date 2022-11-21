Anna Pauly signing

Blooming Prairie senior forward Anna Pauly was joined by her parents as she signs to play basketball at Dakota State University. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

 By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com
Blooming Prairie senior forward Anna Pauly recently signed to play basketball at Dakota State University. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Anna Pauly is gearing up for her final basketball season with the Awesome Blossoms, but the Blooming Prairie senior forward already knows what to look forward to in fall 2023. Pauly recently signed to play National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II basketball with the Dakota State University Trojans.


Blooming Prairie senior forward Anna Pauly was joined by girls head coach John Bruns during her signing to play basketball at Dakota State University. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

