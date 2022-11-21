Anna Pauly is gearing up for her final basketball season with the Awesome Blossoms, but the Blooming Prairie senior forward already knows what to look forward to in fall 2023. Pauly recently signed to play National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II basketball with the Dakota State University Trojans.
Pauly’s journey to find her future home with the Trojans in Madison, South Dakota started over the summer when Pauly played AAU basketball with Minnesota Rise, where she eventually met some of the coaches from Dakota State.
After getting to know Trojans’ assistant coach Jacob Leier, Pauly made the near 250-mile trip over to Madison for a visit later in the summer, which is where she got to meet with Dakota State head coach David Moe.
“This summer, I played AAU, and I got to kind of know the coaches through that,” Pauly said. “The assistant coach talked to me, then I went on a visit and met the coach, and I really liked them both.”
There were a couple of other school’s on Pauly’s radar, but between the Trojans’ coaching staff, the feel of Dakota State’s campus and an overall welcoming environment, Pauly knew Dakota State was the school for her, and she made her commitment.
Pauly is set to join a program that’s been no stranger to success in recent history, as the Trojans are coming off a 2021-22 season where they went 27-8 overall, earned a top 25 national ranking and won their second consecutive North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) championship with a victory over Bellevue.
But before she can join the Trojans lineup, she’s got her eyes set on the 2022-23 basketball season, which she’s preparing to play a big role for the Awesome Blossoms.
In a season where the Blossoms saw a lot of newcomers to the lineup, Pauly’s experience and ability to play near the hoop played a big factor in Blooming Prairie’s 15-11 overall record with a 10-7 record against Gopher Conference teams and a 3-2 record against Section 1AA teams.
Pauly averaged 6.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 0.8 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. But where she really stood out was with her near two blocks per game, which not only led the Awesome Blossoms, but led all shot blockers in the Gopher Conference and in Section 1AA.
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Pauly is going to look to take another step up and help lead the team. The Blooming Prairie back court took a hit with the loss of guard Bobbie Bruns, but between the returning conference and section leading shot blocker in Pauly, along with teammate, returning All-Conference Honorable Mention and fellow forward in Haven Carlson, the Blossoms’ frontcourt is solidified.
“I’m really excited, I really like my teammates and my coach, I’m just excited to get started,” Pauly said. “I just want to be a good leader on my team, help everyone out and maybe grab a lot of rebounds and points.”
Also getting her commitment out of the way and now signing to play with the Trojans in 2023-24 is an additional weight lifted off her shoulders and now Pauly can put her full focus on closing out her Blooming Prairie career out strong before starting her next chapter of her basketball career.
Pauly and the Awesome Blossoms are set to start their season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, when they travel to face Goodhue.