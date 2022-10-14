Kittelson and Hernandez

Blooming Prairie's Brady Kittelson (9) combined for four total touchdowns and Vincent Hernandez (55) recorded four tackles with two assisted tackles for loss against NRHEG. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers were back at home in New Richland on Thursday night, as the Panthers hosted the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms in a Gopher Conference matchup. The Awesome Blossoms improved to 4-3 after beating the Panthers 53-12.

Alden Dobberstein

NRHEG quarterback Alden Dobberstein threw for two touchdowns in the Panthers' loss to Blooming Prairie. (file photo/southernminn.com)

