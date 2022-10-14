Blooming Prairie's Brady Kittelson (9) combined for four total touchdowns and Vincent Hernandez (55) recorded four tackles with two assisted tackles for loss against NRHEG. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers were back at home in New Richland on Thursday night, as the Panthers hosted the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms in a Gopher Conference matchup. The Awesome Blossoms improved to 4-3 after beating the Panthers 53-12.
Blooming Prairie got off to a strong start after scoring on its first four drives of the game. Alex Lea punched the ball in from two-yard out before Brady Kittelson connected with Derek Kubicek for a 20-yard touchdown, with Lea for a 33-yard touchdown and with Cade Christianson for a nine-yard touchdown.
NRHEG cut into the lead with Alden Dobberstein finding Sawyer Prigge for a 58-yard touchdown connection, but the Blossoms responded with a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Kittelson and a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Lea.
Dobberstein threw for a second touchdown in the third quarter when he found Jaylin Rabb for a 70-yard touchdown. But once again, the Blossoms scored twice more to increase their lead.
Lea scored his third rushing touchdown before Cannon Wacek and Dylan Anderson capped off the night with a 35-yard passing touchdown.
Kittelson finished the game completing eight passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, while Wacek completed three passes for 52 yards. Lea rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while Christianson rushed for 100 yards and Kittleson rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Christianson and Anderson both caught six passes with Christianson going for 63 yards and a touchdown and Anderson going for 60 yards and a touchdown. Lea and Kubicek caught one touchdown pass each.
Blooming Prairie’s defense was led by a three sack night from Sam Pirkl to go along with his eight tackles. Lea and Christianson led the team in total tackles with 12 and 11 tackles respectively. Anderson, Kolby Vigeland and Vincent Hernandez followed with four tackles each. Gage Mullenbach and Aidan Doocy both recorded a half sack.
Dobberstein led NRHEG’s offense with nine pass completions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Rabb and Prigge led the receivers with their respective touchdown receptions while Sam Olson added three catches for 44 yards and Lukas Loverink added two catches for 32 yards. Nash Howe was the leading rusher at 12 rushing yards while Deven Parpart and Carter Flatland rushed for 11 yards each.
Raab led the Panthers’ defense with seven total tackles and one tackle for loss. Loverink added six tackles and Prigge and Ethan Thompson added 5.5 tackles each while Thompson added 1.5 tackles for loss. Aidan Schlaak added 2.5 tickles, Parpart, Makota Misgen and Jace Ihrke added two tackles each and Olson, Andrew Phillips, Garett Degen added one tackle each.
Blooming Prairie will close the season out at home when the Blossoms host Medford on Wednesday. NRHEG will go on the road to finish its regular season as the Panthers will be hosted by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Wednesday.