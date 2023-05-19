The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms matched up against the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers Thursday night.
Blooming Prairie softball returned home and walked off a 9-8 win over WEM, while baseball went on the road and secured an 11-2 win.
Softball: Blooming Prairie 9, WEM 8
The Bucs held a 2-1 lead after the first inning and traded runs for a 3-2 after the third inning before the Blossoms tied things up 4-4 in the fourth. Blooming Prairie pulled ahead with a three-run fifth inning, but WEM answered with four runs in the top of the seventh. The Blossoms scored twice in the bottom of the inning to walk off the home win.
Shawntee Snyder led Blooming Prairie with three hits with Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg adding two hits each. Lily Schammel and Anna Haberman recorded one hit each. Steckelberg recorded two RBIs and Lembke, Snyder, Haberman and Rachel Winzenburg recorded one each.
WEM was led by a two-hit, two-RBI night from Hannah Bruns, while Emma Ready recorded two hits and one RBI, Emma Woratschka recorded one hit and two RBIs and Anna Voegele recorded one hit.
Carlson recorded the win for Blooming Prairie after recording eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Ready posted four strikeouts in her 6.1 innings in the circle for the Bucs.
Baseball: Blooming Prairie 11, WEM 2
The Awesome Blossoms scored 11 total runs in the win over the Buccaneers, but saw most of their damage done in the second inning. After a scoreless first, Blooming Prairie scored seven runs for a 7-0 in the top of the second. Teams traded one run each in the fourth before Blooming Prairie outscored WEM 2-1 in the fifth and added another run in the seventh for the 11-2 victory.
Sam Pirkl led the Awesome Blossoms with three hits and three RBIs, while Brady Kittelson recorded a team-high four hits. Carsten Ingvalson, Alex Lea and Gabe Staloch recorded two hits each and Jesse Cardenas recorded one hit. Cardenas, Ingvalson, Kittelson, Staloch and Lance Lembke recorded one RBI each.
WEM saw Cree Groehler, Gabe Androli and Brock Kewatt all recorded one hit each with Groehler and Kewatt recorded one RBI each. Androli, Kewatt, Elijah Wetzel, Timothy Jaspersen, Ivan Pratt and Tytan Larson all drew one walk each.
Lembke and Lea threw on the mound for the Blossoms. Lembke recorded three strikeouts in six innings and Lea recorded one strikeout in one inning for the win. Larson recorded three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched for WEM and Androli recorded two strikeouts in the following 2.1 innings.