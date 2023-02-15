The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers clashed in boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. The Blossom boys hosted Medford in a 93-62 win and the Tiger girls hosted Blooming Prairie in a 53-22 win for the Blossoms.
Boys Basketball: Blooming Prairie 93, Medford 62
Blooming Prairie improved to 8-14 on the season, while also avenging a loss against Medford earlier in the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to 2-21 overall and are still looking to get back into the win column with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Blossoms took a 54-25 lead going into halftime and outscored Medford 39-37 in the second half to secure the home win.
Gabe Hein led Blooming Prairie as the game’s leading scorer with 30 points, while Brady Kittelson and Zach Hein both knocked down four 3-pointers each for Kittelson to finish with 25 points and Hein to finish with 19 points. Cooper Cooke added nine points, Gabe Staloch added five points, Kolby Vigeland added three points and Sam Smith added two points.
Medford’s Austin Erickson rivaled Gabe Hein as a top scorer and led the Tigers with 28 points. Josh Bluhm followed him up in double figures with 10 points. Landon Driscoll and Carter Bilitz finished with seven points each, Weston Janke added four points and Connor Jones and Landon Seiler added three points each.
Blooming Prairie and Medford will be back in action on Friday as the Awesome Blossoms go on the road against Bethlehem Academy and the Tigers return home to host United South Central.
Girls Basketball: Blooming Prairie 53, Medford 22
Coming off a tough loss to a top-ranked Grand Meadow team, the Blossoms were determined to get back into the win column against the Tigers. Blooming Prairie improved to 10-11 overall, while Medford dropped to 2-21 overall.
Blooming Prairie took a 26-8 lead going into halftime and outscored Medford 27-14 in the second half for the road win.
Anna Pauly and Haven Carlson led the Awesome Blossoms behind Pauly’s 12 points and nine rebounds and Carlson’s eight points and 10 rebounds. Shawntee Snyder and Claire Schwarz added nine points each, Chloe McCarthy added six points, Macy Lembke added five points and Madelaine Stoen added four points. Addison Doocy helped out on the glass with eight rebounds.
Andrea Bock and Peyton Snow were the leading scorers for Medford with Bock recording seven points and Snow recording six points. Amanda Bock, Clara Thurnau, Grace Keller and Olivia Ward all added two points each and Jillian Kellen added one point.
Both squads will be back in action on Thursday night with the Blossoms returning home to host St. Charles and the Tigers going on the road to face Norwood-Young America.