The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers clashed in boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. The Blossom boys hosted Medford in a 93-62 win and the Tiger girls hosted Blooming Prairie in a 53-22 win for the Blossoms.


