...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
The Blooming Prairie softball team traveled to Mankato for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park over the weekend.
The Blooming Prairie softball team traveled to Mankato over the weekend for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park. The Blossoms recorded a 1-2 record, including a 14-2 win over Cleveland and losses against Springfield and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Game One: Blooming Prairie 14, Cleveland 2
Blooming Prairie opened the game against Cleveland with a trio of runners scoring in the top of the first, before blowing things open with nine runs in the top of the third and two runs in the top of the fourth. Cleveland scored two in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t overcome the double-digit deficit.
Macy Lembke recorded a team-high three hits, while Rachel Winzenburg, Shawntee Snyder, Lily Schammel and Haven Carlson turned in multi-hit games with two hits each. Layla Lembke, Lexi Steckelberg, Anna Haberman and Ella Smith all recorded one hit each.
Winzenburg led the team with three RBIs and was followed by Schammel, Carlson, Smith and Macy Lembke with two RBIs and Steckelberg and Haberman with one RBI each.
Carlson pitched all five innings, struck out two batters and surrendered four hits, one walk and two runs for the win.
Game Two: Springfield 13, Blooming Prairie 3
While the Awesome Blossoms managed to score a runner in the top of the first, second and third innings, a five-run second and a four-run third innings helped Springfield pull away before scoring one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Macy Lembke recorded another three-hit outing with one RBI, while Winzenburg, Snyder and Carlson recorded the other other hits. Winzenburg and Haberman both recorded one RBI.
Carlson continued her day in the circle by pitching into the sixth inning and striking out two batters. Springfield earned 11 hits and six walks.
Game Three: St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Blooming Prairie 0
Blooming Prairie had a tough time getting hits off of St. Cloud junior pitcher Ella Voit, who finished her day with 11 strikeouts against the Blossoms. St. Cloud scored one run in the first, second, fourth and fifth to go with a two-run sixth inning.
Macy Lembke continued to lead the Blossoms with a team-high two hits. Winzenburg, Snyder, Schammel, Carlson and Smith all recorded one hit in the loss.
In the circle, Carlson battled with five strikeouts, but faced the loss with seven hits allowed, six walks allowed and four earned runs scoring.