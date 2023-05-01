The Blooming Prairie softball team traveled to Mankato over the weekend for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park. The Blossoms recorded a 1-2 record, including a 14-2 win over Cleveland and losses against Springfield and St. Cloud Cathedral.

Blooming Prairie Softball CASWELL

The Blooming Prairie softball team traveled to Mankato for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park over the weekend. (file photo/southernminn.com)


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments