The Blooming Prairie boys and girls track and field team welcomed in several foes Tuesday for its home invitational, including Medford and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The Blooming Prairie boys (84.5) and girls (63) finished fourth place in their respective standings, while the NRHEG boys (100) and girls (88) took second each, and Medford boys (59) and girls (50.5) took fifth and sixth place.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The boys team saw Will Sunde and Ty Forystek take first place in the boys 400-meter dash at 56.49 seconds and 58.47 seconds, the boys 4x200 relay team take first place at 1:38.02, Sam Smith and Gabe Hein take first and fourth in the high jump at 5-10.00 and 5-08.00 and Owen Krueger take first in the shot put at 44 feet, 9.50 inches.
The girls saw Annaka Forsberg take first in the high jump at five feet, four inches, Forsberg and Chloe McCarthy take first and third in the triple jump at 33-05.00 and 31-07.75, Clare Rennie take first in the pole vault at eight feet, McCarthy take second in the 400m at 1:06.08 and Gloria Hernandez take second in the 1,600m at 5:49.80.
NRHEG Track and Field
The boys saw Will Tuttle sweep first place in the boys 110m and 300m hurdles at 15.8 seconds and 42.18 seconds, the 4x100 relay team of Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Jaylin Raab and Will Tuttle take first place at 46.06 seconds, the 4x400 team of Deyle, Prigge, Raab and Harbor Cromwell take first at 3:30.93 and Raab take first in the long jump at 19 feet, 6.5 inches.
The girls saw Evelyn Nydegger sweep first place in the girls 100m and 300m hurdles at 17.55 seconds and 49.41 seconds and Quinn VanMaldeghem take first in the 800m at 2:30.31. The 4x200 team of Sierra Misgen, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer and Clara Buendorf took second at 2:01.56, Nydegger took second in the triple jump at 31 feet, 11.75 inches and Malonna Wilson took second in the shot put at 30 feet, three inches.
Medford Track and Field
The boys saw Jesse Ortiz place first in the 100m at 11.62 seconds and first in the 200m at 23.40 seconds with Cohen Stursa following in second at 23.71 seconds. The 4x800 relay team took first at 8:52.32, the 4x400 relay team took second and Dylan Heiderscheidt took second in the pole vault
The girls saw Jackie Cole take first in the 200m at 26.89 seconds and take first in the long jump at 16 feet, 5.25 inches. The 4x100 and the 4x200 relay teams both took first place at 54.23 seconds and 4:32.23.