The Hayfield Invitational was held Tuesday at the Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield, with athletes from Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva competing.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments