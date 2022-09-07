The Hayfield Invitational was held Tuesday at the Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield, with athletes from Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva competing.
The Blooming Prairie boys team finished fourth in the team standings with 114 points and only trailed GMLOS (107) in third, Kingsland (68) in second and Pine Island (47) in first. The girls team ended up in eighth place with 173 points.
Seniors Hosea Baker and Jesse Cardenas, along with junior Tyler Forystek, held down the boys team top three spots as the veterans of the team. Baker finished 12th overall at 19 minutes, 31.79 seconds, Cardenas finished 20th at 20:19.18 and Forystek followed in 21st place at 10:22.94.
Newcomers Will Sunde and Breckin Cochlin and returner Elliot Swenson rattled off BP’s next three finishes. Sunde finished 34th at 21:37.21, Swenson followed in 38th at 21:40.49 and Cochlin followed in 41st at 21:59.48. Senior Stephen Fennel rounded things out in 50th at 23:12.37.
The Blooming Prairie girls team saw Gloria Hernandez and Chloe McCarthy lead the team with a top 10 and a top 20 finish. Hernandez placed eighth at 23:31.22 and McCarthy finished in 17th place at 24:54.41.
Anna Haberman, Rachel Winzenburg and Abi Thoreson finished as the third, fourth and fifth place runners all as newcomers to the team. Haberman finished 46th at 29:08.61, Winzenburg finished 48th at 29:51.91 and Thoreson finished 57th at 36:09.77. Junior Lily Schammel followed Thoreson in 58th place at 36:24.67 and Shanna Halverson rounded things out with a 61st place finish at 40:58.58.
NRHEG didn’t place in the team standings, but had a handful of individual runners compete.
Jacob Karl finished ninth overall in the boys race with a time of 19:22.97. Devon Nelton finished in 18th at 20:12.30, Conner Nelson finished 29th at 21:22.47 and Samuel Christensen finished in 4th place at 22:18.02. Annabelle Petsinger finished in 21st place in the girls race at 25:26.27.