The Blooming Prairie softball team and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball team both closed out the regular season strong with a pair of wins. The Blossoms defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 6-3 while the Panthers downed Southland 6-1.
Blooming Prairie 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3
The Blossoms and the Knights split one run each in a second inning sandwiched by scoreless first and third innings. Blooming Prairie jumped out to a four-run lead with one run score in the top of the fourth and sixth and two runs scored in the fifth.
Kenyon-Wanamingo added two in the bottom of the sixth, but one run in the seventh and a defense to close out the bottom of the inning sealed the win for the Blossoms.
Bobbie Bruns led with two hits and one RBI, Lauren and Lilly Schammel both had one hit and one RBI each while Shawntee Snyder, Layla Lembke, Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg all had one hit each.
Haven Carlson struck out five batters and allowed seven hits, three walks and one earned run on three total runs in her seven innings pitched.
NRHEG 6, Southland 1
The Panthers took control from the start by recording one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning. They scored one more in the fourth and two more in the seventh while Southland scored its only run in the seventh.
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with two hits and a team-high four RBIs. Ava Kyllo went 4-for-4 from the plate with one RBI and four stolen bases. Isabel Stadheim and Sophie Stork had two hits each, Brenna Sommer had one hit for a double and Bree Ihrke had one hit.
In the circle, Stork tallied 10 strikeouts while only surrendering two hits, two walks and one earned run.