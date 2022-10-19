The Oak View Golf Course in Alden welcomed in the cross country teams from Blooming Prairie, Medford and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for the 2022 Gopher Conference Championships Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie Cross Country
The Blooming Prairie boys team ultimately finished in second place with a score of 61 points, but fell a mere three points behind conference champion Maple River’s 58 team points.
Seniors Hosea Baker and Jesse Cardenas powered the boys team with Baker earning a fourth place finish at 18 minutes, 51.8 seconds while Cardenas trailed right behind for a six place finish at 18:59.3.
Junior Tyler Forystek and sophomore Will Sunde followed them up with back-to-back finishes with Forystek in 15th at 19:53.2 and Sunde in 16th at 19:55.5. Breckin Cochlin (29:23.1), Elliot Swenson (20:25.3) and Stephen Fennel (20:42.9) rattled off 20th, 21st and 23rd place finishes respectively. Other finishers included Tyler Anderson (38th), Drew McGhee (43rd), Drew Reinke (47th), Samuel Michaud (50th) and Alexander Riley (54th).
The girls team finished fourth in the team standings with 108 points and were led by two top 10 finishes.
Eighth grader Gloria Hernandez was the closest challenger to first-placed MaKenzie Westphal of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Hernandez earned second place at 20:58.8. Senior Chloe McCarthy joined Hernandez inside the top 10 with her ninth place finish at 23:31.0.
Abby Smith followed them up with a 29th place finish at 25:43.4 with Anna Haberman (28:12.4) and Rachel Winzenburg (29.19.3) following in 35th place and 39th place respectively. Abi Thoreson, Lily Schammel and Shanna Halverson rounded things out in 43rd, 44th and 45th place.
Medford Cross Country
The Medford boys and girls team finished in sixth place in their respective team standings while having some top individual performances.
Senior Cohen Stursa led the boys team by edging out NRHEG’s Devon Nelton for second place with a time of 18:30.2 while being the closest challenger to Maple River’s Cole Stencel’s first place time of 16:49.7.
Fellow seniors Austin Erickson and Cohen O’Connor followed with a pair of top 15 finishes. Erickson came in at 10th place with a time of 19:30.4 and O’Connor clocked in at 19:42.0 for 13th place.
Alex Thurnau finished at 22:26 for 37th place and was followed by John Hora in 45th place, Drake Stursa in 52nd place and Riley Babcock in 53rd place.
The girls team was led by a top 10 finish from eighth grader Megan Tagmeier, who finished in 20th place with a time of 24:43.3.
Trailing right behind her was fellow eighth grader Avery Arndt in 25th place at 25:17.3 and junior Isabel Miller in 28th place at 25:43.1. Clara Thurnau and Amelia Fitzgerald recorded 32nd and 34th place finishes with Thurnau’s time of 27:27.5 and Fitzgerald’s time of 27:52.4.
Addison O’Connor and Madison Murphy rounded things out in 40th place and 42nd place respectively.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG’s only team finish was the boys earning third place with 90 total points. Junior Annabelle Petsinger was the lone runner on the girls team and she earned an 18th place finish behind a time of 24:19.3.
Freshmen Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl led the boys team with Nelton placing third behind a time of 18:31.8 and Karl placing fifth with a time of 18:57.3.
Samuel Christensen finished as the third runner with his 18th place finish at 20:04.0. Conner Nelson followed in 29th place at 21:05.7. Gavin Sletten (22:21.7) and Jackson McGannon (23:04.9) rounded things out in 36th place and 41st place.