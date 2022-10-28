The Blooming Prairie and Medford cross country teams competed in the Section 1A Championships on Thursday in Rochester, while the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country team competed in the Section 2A Championships in Norwood.
Blooming Prairie (Section 1A)
The Blooming Prairie cross country teams recorded a pair of 17th-place finishes in the team standings with the boys finishing with 390 points and the girls finishing with 388 points. The Blossoms didn’t qualify any runners for the Class A state meet.
Gloria Hernandez recorded the top finish of the day by placing 14th overall in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 4.24 seconds. Hernandez finished just two spots out from earning an individual state qualifying bid.
She was followed by Chloe McCarthy (23:03.52) in 54th place, Abby Smith (25:13.94) in 96th place, Anna Haberman (27:17.64) in 116th place, Rachel Winzenburg (27:35.34) in 119th place, Abi Thoreson (31:35.04) in 128th place and Lily Schammel (33:08.65) in 130th place.
The boys team was led by a 35th place finish from Hosea Baker at 18:53.14 and a 54th place finish from Jesse Cardenas at 19:27.40.
They were followed by Brecklin Cochlin (20:33.42) in 96th place, Elliot Swenson (20:44.49) in 102nd place, Stephen Fennel (20:48.25) in 103rd place, Will Sunde (21:28.72) in 116th place and Tyler Forystek (22:10.45) in 125th place.
Medford (Section 1A)
The Medford teams recorded a pair of 19th place finishes in the team standings with the boys team earning 438 points and the girls team earning 515 points. The Tigers didn’t qualify any runners for the Class A state meet.
The boys team were led by Cohen Stursa’s 23rd place finish at 18:26.69 and Austin Erickson’s 38th place finish at 18:58.20. Cohen O’Connor finished in 120th place at 21:38.99 and was followed by Alex Thurnau (22:11.60) in 126th place , John Hora (23:11.94) in 131st place, Riley Babcock (23:46.23) in 135th place and Drake Stursa (25:03.72) in 136th place.
The girls team was led by Megan Tagmeier in 80th place with a time of 24:16.27 and was followed by Avery Arndt (25:33.99) in 100th place, Isabel Miller (26:13.55) in 110th place, Amelia Fitzgerald (28:15.44) in 121st, Clara Thurnau (28:39.33) in 122nd place and Addison O’Connor (29:08.76) in 123rd place.
NRHEG (Section 2A)
NRHEG only saw the boys team place in the team standings, where they earned a 12th place overall finish. It didn’t qualify any runners for the Class A state meet.
Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl led the way with Nelton’s 28th place finish at 18:15.02 and Karl’s 34th place finish at 18:32.73. Conner Nelson and Samuel Christensen followed in 65th place and 70th place with Nelson’s time of 19:55.34 and Christensen’s time of 20:00.95. Gavin Sletten (21:16.99) finished in 88th place and Jackson McGannon (21:56.40) finished in 99th place.
Annabelle Petsinger was the lone NRHEG runner in the girls race, which she earned a 47th place finish behind a time of 23:48.67.