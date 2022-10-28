11.3 Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl (NRHEG)

NRHEG freshmen Devon Nelton (429) and Jacob Karl (426) lead a pack of runners during the Section 2A Championship meet in Norwood on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie and Medford cross country teams competed in the Section 1A Championships on Thursday in Rochester, while the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country team competed in the Section 2A Championships in Norwood.


11.3 Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG)

NRHEG junior Annabelle Petsinger runs during the Section 2A Championship meet in Norwood on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

