Kittelson and Perdue

Blooming Prairie quarterback Brady Kittelson (9) sprints past Medford defensive lineman Hunter Perdue (50) on a scramble. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers gathered at Blooming Prairie High School on Wednesday night for the final game of their respective regular seasons. The Awesome Blossoms came out on top and defended their home field in a close 19-19 victory over the Tigers.

Jesse Ortiz run

Medford junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz (8) follows his blockers on a run. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
BP tackle

Blooming Prairie's Alex Lea (12) and Micah Donnelly (42) wrap up Medford running back Garron Hoffman (36). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Aaron Richter

Medford receiver Aaron Richter (34) prepares to catch the ball for a 36-yard pass reception. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments