The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers gathered at Blooming Prairie High School on Wednesday night for the final game of their respective regular seasons. The Awesome Blossoms came out on top and defended their home field in a close 19-19 victory over the Tigers.
One of the difference makers on the scoreboard was the point after attempt following the game’s first score. Junior sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson helped lead the Blossoms down the field and capped things off by powering his way into the endzone from five yards out.
Fellow sophomore Cooper Cooke drilled the point after attempt, who turned out to be the only successful attempt at points following a score and gave Blooming Prairie a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Both squads traded touchdowns in the second quarter, which was started by a 31-yard touchdown connection between Kittelson and Blooming Prairie senior receiver Cade Christianson.
The Tigers got the response they needed when junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz broke off a 56-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers on the board and cut the Blossoms lead down to 13-6.
Medford brought it back within one point in the third quarter when senior running back Garron Hoffman punched the ball in from four yard out to make it 13-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blossoms attempted to distance themselves when Kittelson hit Christianson for a second touchdown pass, this time coming from nine yards out, but the Tigers responded not long after thanks to a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Ortiz.
On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Blossom sophomore Carter Bishop came up with an interception to shatter Medford’s hopes of a 20-19 lead with around five minutes remaining in the game.
Blooming Prairie held on to its one-point lead and closed the season with its fifth victory of the season while the Tigers surrendered their second straight loss to close their season.
Kittleson finished with 10 pass completions for 178 yards and two touchdowns while adding 61 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Alex Lea was Blooming Prairie’s leading rusher with 28 attempts for 112 yards. Christianson caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Lea led the team with 16 total tackles and was followed by Christianson with nine tackles, Kittelson with seven, Dylan Anderson with four and Sam Pirkl and Cooper Cooke with three each. Lea recorded three sacks, Kittelson and Bishop came down with two interceptions, Derek Kubicek forced one fumble and Christianson recovered one fumble.
Ortiz led Medford’s offense with his 168 yards and two touchdowns rushing while also throwing for 87 yards on six pass completions. Hoffman added 28 yards and one touchdown in the run game. Aaron Richter and Logan Maas Hansen both caught two passes each while Hoffman and Casey Chambers had one catch each.
Sophomore defensive lineman Mason Degrood led the Tiger defense with 14 total tackles and followed up by Tate Hermes with 12 tackles, Ortiz with 11 tackles, Evan Schweisthal with eight tackles and Hoffman and Dylan Heiderscheidt with seven tackles each. Hermes forced one fumble and Degrood had one fumble recovery.
The Blossoms and the Tigers will get a chance to rematch in the quarterfinal round of the Section 2AA playoffs on Tuesday. Blooming Prairie will get to host again since the Blossoms earned the No. 4 seed over the No. 5 seeded Tigers.
The winner will likely face No. 1 St. Clair/Loyola in the semifinal round with the top-seeded Spartans hosting No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the quarterfinals.