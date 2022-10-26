For the second time in the span of a week, McFarlin Field at Blooming Prairie High School was set to host the showdown between the Awesome Blossoms and the visiting Medford Tigers.
But the second time around, the stakes were much higher, as the No. 4 seeded Awesome Blossoms and the No. 5 Tigers were playing for the right to advance to the Section 2AA semifinal round. Through big plays and timely defense, the Blossoms held on for a 20-14 victory and earned the chance at getting a second look at St. Clair/Loyola.
Blooming Prairie had the upper hand in recent matchups as the Blossoms prevailed in a 19-18 victory at the end of the regular season last Wednesday. Even in the 2021 season, they managed to record a 48-7 win over the Tigers in the regular season and a 37-0 win as the top-seed over bottom-seeded Medford.
A lot can change in one year as the Blossoms dropped to the No. 4 seed with a young sophomore class taking the team over from the 2021 seniors and the Tigers rose up to the No. 5 seed after turning things around from a down year last season.
The Blossoms gashed Medford early thanks to Blooming Prairie sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson, who powered his way up the middle before finding open space and taking off for 58-yard rushing touchdown on BP’s first drive of the game.
Kittelson wasn’t done as the Awesome Blossom defense forced a second straight punt from the Tigers. A nine play, 70 yard drive was capped off with Kittelson breaking off a 34-yard rushing touchdown to put Blooming Prairie up 13-0 in the first quarter.
“We knew we were going to get different looks, we knew they were going to do different shifts and anything else to pull us out of things,” said Medford head coach Jerome Johannes. “[Blooming Prairie head coach Chad Gimbel] is a genius when it comes to putting defenses in really weak situations. We knew that was going to happen, however we also knew they were also going to try to run the ball.”
Medford’s defense got burnt twice by a pair of touchdown runs from the Blooming Prairie sophomore, but was determined to not let it happen for a third time. The Blossoms had the ball just a few yards away from a three-score game and the Tigers defense came up with a big turnover on downs.
They were forced to put the ball back to Blooming Prairie, but forced a second turnover on downs in Tiger territory. The first play from their 19 yard line didn’t yield anything, but the second play made it a one-score game.
Medford junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz kept the ball on a run, found some open space and used his dynamic speed to out-sprint Blooming Prairie’s defense for an 81-yard rushing touchdown. Ortiz found sophomore receiver Logan Maas Hansen on the two point conversion try to cut the lead down to 13-8.
Things were looking up on Medford’s end with two straight turnovers on downs on its half of the field and a long touchdown run right before half time. But the Blossoms found a way to strike again.
After taking a delay of game, Blooming Prairie faced a fourth down from Medford’s 32 yard line. Kittelson dropped back and found junior receiver Derek Kubicek open for a 28-yard touchdown connection with two seconds remaining in the half.
The first half finished with four total big-play touchdowns that gave the Blossoms a 20-8 lead going into half time, so defensive battle naturally followed throughout the second half.
Needing two scores to get back into the game, Medford turned to its defense to hold the Blossoms scoreless and give the offense time to get back into it. The Tigers proceeded to shut the Blossoms out in the second half, which included three turnovers on downs.
“[Medford] is a good defensive team, they’ve been a good defensive team all year and since about the middle of the year, they’ve turned the corner,” Gimbel said. “I give Jerome (Johannes) a lot of credit. He’s done a great job getting his kids to play better and see improvement. As a coach, from where they were at the beginning of the year to where they were at the end of the year, I give Jerome and the coaching staff a lot of credit.”
Meanwhile, the Blossoms fought to keep their lead and brought a similar defensive effort that gave Medford little to work with offensively. Blooming Prairie forced one punt and two turnovers on downs in a second half that saw five total turnovers on downs and two punts.
It wasn’t until Medford went on a five play, 78 yard drive that was capped off with Ortiz connecting with senior receiver Aaron Richter for an open 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead down to 20-14.
But with no timeouts for Medford and a kick covered up by Blooming Prairie’s Alex Lea, the Blossoms were able to knee out the clock for their second win over Medford to open up the Section 2AA playoffs.
Now the Blossoms and the Tigers find themselves in two different parts of their seasons.
For Medford, the final chapter was written on a big turn around from a winless 2021 season to a two-win 2022 season where it played competitively in every single game throughout the season. A large helping factor in it was the senior class that helped lead the Tigers and left their mark as they departed from the program.
The senior core included Thomas Stanoch, Casey Chambers, Jack Meyer, Connor Jones, Carter Luebbe, Garron Hoffman, Aaron Richter, Tate Hermes, Dylan Heiderscheidt and Kael Neumann.
“I don’t know if I can really put it into the right, proper words, because whatever I say will ever be enough,” Johannes said. “What these guys have done through K-2 football, 3-6 football, 7-12 football, they’ve given so much to Medford football and every game they’ve battled when they played. They’ve never taken anything for granted, picking themselves up off the field every single game and I’m really just proud of how they were able to perform this year with the small squad that we had.”
The Tigers will also look forward to what’s next as it’ll return another load of playmakers that played integral parts of their success throughout the season.
On the Blossoms end, they’re now gearing up for the quick playoff turnaround they’ve been used to as they’ll be right back on the gridiron on Saturday afternoon with their advancement into the Section 2AA semifinals.
They’ll get another crack at the No. 1 seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans, who steamrolled No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a 49-0 victory in the quarterfinal round. Blooming Prairie lost 31-26 to the Spartans earlier in the season and have a shot at redemption.
“It’s a meat-grinder and that Wednesday-Tuesday-Saturday is brutal and when you don’t have numbers like we do, it makes it a little harder,” Gimbel said. “But like we’ve told the kids, we’ve been through it and we know what it takes to get ourselves prepared. Now we got to go out and do it.”
The Section 2AA semifinal matchup between the Awesome Blossoms and the Spartans is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Clair.