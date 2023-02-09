The Awesome Blossoms extended their win streak up to three games and improved to 9-9 overall on the season and 8-5 in conference play with the win over Randolph.
"We got great contributions from [Chloe McCarthy, Addison Doocy and Sienna Fyksen], who did not score tonight, but all three played huge roles defensively, facilitating ball movement, handling Randolph’s press, and rebounding at both ends," said girls head coach John Bruns. "Night in and night out, Chloe McCarthy is a nightmare for opposing offenses with her active feet and long arms. Addison is one of our leading rebounders and is also an exceptional passer. We run a lot of sets through her. Sienna is a backup point guard who has been stepping up with great hustle plays and some highlight film worthy passes the last few games."
Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly led the Blossoms with 12 points and seven rebounds. Shawntee Snyder recorded 11 points and nine rebounds, Macy Lembke recorded eight points and Claire Schwarz recorded six points.
Boys Basketball: Randolph 86, Blooming Prairie 46
The Blooming Prairie boys dropped to 7-13 overall and 3-10 in conference play following the loss to the Rockets.
The Blossoms were led by a trio of scorers in double digits. Gabe Hein, Zack Hein and Brady Kittelson all recorded 10 points each. Cooper Cooke added five points, Sam Smith and Kolby Vigeland added four points each and Gabe Staloch added three points.