The Blooming Prairie boys and girls basketball team faced some tall tasks Tuesday night, as the girls team returned home in a 50-48 loss to the Class A No. 6 ranked Hayfield girls, and the boys team went on the road in a 76-53 loss to the Class A No. 7 ranked Hayfield boys.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments