The Blooming Prairie boys and girls basketball team faced some tall tasks Tuesday night, as the girls team returned home in a 50-48 loss to the Class A No. 6 ranked Hayfield girls, and the boys team went on the road in a 76-53 loss to the Class A No. 7 ranked Hayfield boys.
Despite trailing the Vikings in the first half, the Awesome Blossoms did enough to stay in the game and went into halftime trailing Hayfield by nine points at 30-21.
According to Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns, the Vikings held a lead of as much as 15 points in the second half, but the Blossoms got hot beyond the arc and connected on four 3-pointers to help them cut Hayfield’s lead down to one point with eight seconds remaining.
The Vikings made one of two free throws, which allowed the Blossoms to take one last deep shot at the hoop as time expired, but the shot went wide.
“It was a great effort by our girls on both ends of the floor against a really good Hayfield team,” Bruns said. “We have been playing well as of late, but competing with a team like Hayfield and pushing them to the limit is a great sign going forward.”
Macy Lembke led the Blossoms with 14 points and three made 3-pointers. Shawntee Snyder finished with 11 points and two made 3-pointers. Anna Pauly added nine points, Haven Carlson added six points, Sienna Fyksen added four points and Addison Doocy and Chloe McCarthy added two points each.
Boys Basketball: Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53
The Blooming Prairie boys team went into their matchup with the No. 7 ranked Vikings on a three game winning streak, but couldn’t extend it to four games with the loss to Hayfield.
Blooming Prairie went into halftime trailing by 12-points at 36-24 and ended up being outscored 40-29 in the second half as the Blossoms had a tough time slowing down Hayfield’s Minnesota Mr. Basketball watchlist selection Isaac Matti, who finished with a game-high 50 points.
Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms behind his team-high 18 points and three made 3-pointers and was followed by Gabe Hein with 14 points. Cooper Cooke added six points, Zack Hein added five points, Carter Bishop added four points and Kolby Vigeland, Gabe Staloch and Sam Smith added two points each.