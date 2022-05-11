The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home on Tuesday to host the St. Clair-Loyola Spartans. The Blossoms fell just shy of a shutout and a no-hitter with their 8-1 victory over the Spartans.
Scoring was quiet between both teams before a two-run third inning for the Blossoms opened things up. Blooming Prairie added another two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth before St. Clair-Loyola was able to get on the board with one run in the sixth inning. Three more runs closed things out in the bottom of the inning.
The Blossoms were led by two-hit games from Bobbie Bruns, Rachel Winzenburg, Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg. Bruns had a team-leading three RBIs while Winzenburg added two and Macy Lembke added one.
Layla Lembke and Alivia Schneider recorded the other two hits for Blooming Prairie with one RBI from Layla Lembke and two walks and two runs scored from Schneider.
Junior pitcher Haven Carlson came close to a no-hitter and a shutout, but surrendered two hits and one run in her seven innings of pitching. She struck out seven batters and only allowed two total walks.
The Blossoms start a series of road games starting with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday and Chatfield on Saturday.