The Blooming Prairie boys and girls track and field teams joined the teams from Rochester Lourdes, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle-Pacelli and Hayfield for a meet held at Hayfield High School.
The Awesome Blossom boys took home first place with the top team score of 154 points, while the girls took fourth place with 70.5 team points.
Drew Kittelson and Xavier Rennie helped spearhead the Awesome Blossom boys first place finish thanks to a pair of individual first place finishes, as well as teaming up with James Wohlferd and Sam Smith for first place in the 4x400 relay behind a time of 3:50.79.
Rennie smoked his competition in the boys 110-meter hurdles, with a time final of 16.88 seconds and beating second place by over two seconds. Cooper Cooke finished behind him in third with a time of 20.45 seconds.
Drew Kittelson took first place in the high jump, with the top height of 5-07.00, while Brady Kittelson finished in a three-way tie for second at 5-06.00 and Smith took fifth at 5-04.00. Brady Kittelson claimed a first of his own in the pole vault at a height of 10-06.00 with Cole Wangen in second and Kolby Vigeland in third place right behind him.
The pair both also recorded second place finishes with Rennie finishing with a 38-08.00 and Drew Kittelson finished with a distance of 40-09.00 in a shot put event that was won by Owen Krueger, who recorded the top distance of 40-10.00.
Krueger took second place in the shot put at 106-09.50 and Ty Forystek took second in the 800-meter behind a time of 2.26.61. Bradley Simon rounded things out with a pair of third place finishes in the 100m dash and the 200m dash, with times of 11.85 seconds and 24.63 seconds respectively.
On the girls end, Claire Rennie had a busy day posting three top-three finishes, which included taking second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.20 seconds, third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 57.42 seconds and third in the triple jump with a distance of 6-06.00.
She was also a part of the 4x100 team with Madi Lea, Elizabeth Miner and Annaka Forsberg that took third place with a time of 57.59 seconds. Isabel Dickel replaced Rennie’s spot in the 4x200 team with Lea, Miner and Forsberg, who took third with a time of 1:04.42.
Forsberg recorded the girls team only first place finish of the day, and helped Blooming Prairie sweep the high jump events by earning the top height of 5-04.00.
Asha Lightizer took home second in the 3,200m behind her time of 14:08.58, and Sophie Thomas took third in the discus throw with a distance of 79-00.50 to round out the girls' top finishes.