The Medford boys and girls track and field team welcomed in Gopher Conference foes Blooming Prairie and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, along with Lyle-Pacelli, to Medford High School on Tuesday for the Tiger Invite.
Blooming Prairie boys took first place with 137, and the Medford boys finished fourth place with 70 points, while the Medford girls edged out the Blooming Prairie girls 101 to 100, for first place.
Medford Track and Field
The girls team was led by Jackie Cole, who placed first in all four events that she competed in. Individually, Cole took first in the girls long jump at 17 feet, four inches, in the 100-meter dash at 13.10 seconds and in the 200m dash at 26.84 seconds.
She teamed up with Olivia Ward, Hailey Hemann and Adalia List for first in the 4x100 relay at 54.83 seconds. Ward and Hemann also took first in the 4x200 relay with Peyton Snow and Annette Kniefel at 2:05.10.
Abby Fitzgerald took first in the girls discus throw at 132 feet with Isabel Miller, Addison O’Connor, Jillian Kellen and Reagan Sutherland following in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place. Sutherland led the pack with a second place finish in the shot put with Fitzgerald, O’Connor and Miller following in third, fourth and fifth.
Payton Ristau and Lydia Heiderscheidt went second and third in the 400m, Avery Arndt finished second in the 3,200m, the 4x400 relay team (Heiderscheidt, O’Connor, Madalyn Huizel, Mari Nelson) finished second and Snow and Hemann finished third and fourth in the triple jump.
The boys team picked up a handful of first place finishes on the track with Jesse Ortiz earning two individual first place finishes. He recorded the top time of 55.09 seconds in the 400m with Luis Lopez and Austin Erickson following in third and fifth. Ortiz also recorded the top time of 23.49 seconds in the 200m.
The team of Erickson, Cohen O’Connor, Cohen Stursa and Riley Babcock took first in the 4x800 first by over a minute at 9:08.17 and second in the 4x200 at 1:41.19. Ortiz, O’Connor, Lopez and Stursa also took first in the 4x400 relay at 3:42.72. Erickson would also finish third in the long jump at 17 feet, 4.5 inches.
Dylan Heiderscheidt recorded a trio of second place finishes in the discus throw at 118 feet, in the shot put at 39 feet, two inches and in the pole vault at 10 feet, six inches.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The Awesome Blossoms racked up multiple first place finishes on their way to high team rankings, which included multiple top finishes from Clare Rennie and Sam Smith.
Rennie swept the girls hurdle events with the top time of 19.53 seconds in the 100 hurdles and the top time of 55.24 seconds in the 300 hurdles, while finishing first in the girls pole vault at seven feet, six inches. Smith finished first in the 100m at 12.20 seconds, in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches and in the 4x100 relay alongside Micah Donnelly, Derek Kubicek and Cole Wangen at 47.45 seconds.
Also on the track, Gloria Hernandez and Ty Forystek swept the 1,600m runs with Hernandez taking first at 5:51.40 and Forystek taking first at 5:11.16 with Will Sunde right behind him in second place. Chloe McCarthy also took first place in the 400m at 1:06.58.
The boys 4x200 relay team of Donnelly, Kubicek, Jacob Pauly and Cade Christianson took first place at 1:39.64 and the girls 4x800 team of McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail and Hernandez took first at 11:37.91.
In field events, Blooming Prairie swept the high jumps, the triple jumps and the pole vaults. Along with Sam Smith taking first in the boys high jump, Annaka Forsberg won the girls high jump at five feet, four inches. Along with Rennie in the girls pole vault, Wangen won the boys by clearing 11 feet. Kubicek won the boys triple jump at 39 feet, 3.50 inches and McCarthy won the girls triple jump at 31 feet, nine inches.
Christianson and Owen Krueger also added first place finishes with Christianson winning the boys long jump at 18 feet, 2.50 inches and Krueger winning the boys shot put at 42 feet, seven inches.
Blooming Prairie also recorded several second place finishes, which included the boys 4x800 (Breckin Cochlin, Christian Quail, Sunde, Forystek), girls 4x200 (Elizabeth Miner, Sophie Thomas, Anna Pauly, Abigail Toreson), Stephen Fennel (boys 300 hurdles), Chloe Weber (girls 200m), Donnelly (boys 200m), boys 4x400 (Kubicek, Gabe Hein, Sunde, Forystek) and Sophie Thomas (girls discus).