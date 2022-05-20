The seniors of the Blooming Prairie boys golf team pose with the boys’ Gopher Conference Championship. Left to right: David Kartes, Garret Farr, Colin Jordison, Tyler Archer. (Photo courtesy of Carl Peterson/Blooming Prairie Golf)
The Blooming Prairie boys golf team poses after repeating as Gopher Conference champions. Pictured left to right: assistant coach Andrew Hardecoph, Brady Johnson, David Kartes, Garret Farr, Colby Johnson, Colin Jordison, Tyler Archer, head coach Carl Peterson. (Photo courtesy of Carl Peterson/Blooming Prairie golf)
The for second year in a row, the Blooming Prairie boys golf team are Gopher Conference Champions after fending off Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and United South Central at the top of the team standings during the Gopher Conference Championships at Waseca Lakeside Golf Club on Thursday.
The Blossom boys stood atop the standings with JWP trailing in second and USC following in third. Hayfield, Triton, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Maple River rounded out team finishes with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva participating.
Seniors Colin Jordison and Garret Farr were awarded All-Conference honors to close out their careers while fellow senior David Kartes and eighth grader Colby Johnson were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
The girls golf team ended up claiming fourth place in their team standings and saw eighth grader Ella Farr and freshman Caitlyn Stangl earn All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
Up next for Blooming Prairie golf will be the Section 2AA tournament held on May 31st for the boys and June 1st for the girls at the New Prague Golf Club in New Prague.