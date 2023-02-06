The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers clashed in Gopher Conference basketball matchups Friday night. Blooming Prairie girls hosted and defeated WEM 58-44, while the WEM boys hosted Blooming Prairie in a 84-76 road win for the Blossoms.


