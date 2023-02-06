The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers clashed in Gopher Conference basketball matchups Friday night. Blooming Prairie girls hosted and defeated WEM 58-44, while the WEM boys hosted Blooming Prairie in a 84-76 road win for the Blossoms.
Girls Basketball: Blooming Prairie 58, WEM 44
The Blossoms snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bucs to improve to 8-9 overall, while WEM dropped to 11-7 overall following the loss.
Blooming Prairie jumped out to an early 9-0 lead before closing out the half with a 15-point lead at 30-15. The Bucs outscored the Blossoms 29-28 in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Anna Pauly led the Blossoms with a career night after scoring 24 points. Haven Carlson followed with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double. Macy Lembke and Shawntee Snyder added nine points each, Addison Doocy added four points and 11 rebounds and Claire Schwarz added two points.
WEM was led in scoring by Claire Bohlen with 10 points while Addyson Taylor and Tianna Pope both recorded eight points and hitting two 3-pointers. Alayna Atherton added seven points, Kylie LaFrance hit two 3-pointers for six points, Ashlyn Pelant added four points and Emma Woratschka added one point.
Boys Basketball: Blooming Prairie 84, WEM 76
The Blooming Prairie boys improved to 7-11 overall, while the Bucs dropped to 3-14 in a close first half matchup.
A back-and-forth first half ended with the Blossoms holding a one-point, 36-35 lead over WEM going into halftime. But Blooming Prairie was able to pull ahead in the second half to secure an eight-point road win over the Bucs.
Gabe Hein and Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms with 28 points and 25 points respectively, while Cooper Cooke added 17 points. Zack Hein added eight points, Kolby Vigeland added four points and Sam Smith added two points.
The Bucs saw four different players finish in double figures for scoring with Gavin Brown’s 21 points leading the way. Talen Taylor added 17 points, Jasper Morris added 14 points and Redzel Priebe added 10 points. Preston Grams finished with nine points, Gabe Androli finished with three points and Charles Slayton finished with two points.