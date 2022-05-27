The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms came into the 2022 baseball season with a very young and very inexperienced team playing at the varsity level. The expectations weren’t sky high, as the team focused on simply getting better everyday.
Months later, the baseball season has come to an end for the Blossoms following their 6-0 loss to Sibley East in Blooming Prairie’s first ever time playing in Section 2AA, rather than Section 1A.
Sibley East took an early lead in the game, highlighted by three runs in the bottom of the first and a one-run inning in the second, third and fifth.
Jesse Cardenas and Lucas Schammel recorded the only hits for Blooming Prairie and Cardenas also drew the only walk.
On the mound, Zach Hein tossed five innings and recorded two strikeouts while surrendering six hits, seven walks and five earned runs on six total runs. Gabe Hein came in for one inning and recorded one strikeout while giving up two walks, no hits or runs.
But now the 2022 season is behind them and a young roster got a full year of varsity baseball under their belt. A young roster that didn’t have any graduating seniors and could return everyone for the 2023 season.
Experience is all apart of an up-and-coming team and the Blossoms are building off the experienced they got over the past few months, which included recording their first win over Schaefer Academy.