With a young, inexperienced roster aiming to get better and better every day, the Blooming Prairie baseball team saw the labor of its hard work pay off Monday night when the Blossoms went on the road and defeated Schaeffer Academy 11-2 for their first victory of the season.
The Blossoms and the Lions both recorded one run in the first inning; Blooming Prairie kept the momentum swinging in the following innings. It scored once more in the second before piling in six runs in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead.
Schaeffer Academy cut it to 8-2 with one run in the fourth inning, but the Blossoms closed out strong with one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to secure the nine-run victory.
Freshman center fielder Carter Bishop led the Blossoms in hitting with four hits and one RBI in his five plate appearances. Junior first baseman Lucas Schammel and freshman catcher Bo Zwiener had two hits each with a double and an RBI for Schammel.
Jesse Cardenas, Micah Donnelly and Elliot Swenson had one hit and one RBI each. Cale Braaten added one hit and Gabriel Hein added one RBI. Cardenas and Braaten both hit doubles.
On the mound, Hein threw for five innings and struck out five batters while allowing five hits, four walks and two runs. Cardenas pitched for two innings, surrendered one hit and didn’t let up any walks or runs while striking two batters out.
After hosting Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Blossoms return home Thursday to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before traveling to Austin Marcussen Park in Austin on Saturday to face Lyle-Pacelli at 10 a.m. and Southland at noon.