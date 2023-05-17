The Blooming Prairie baseball team went on the road Tuesday to face the Tri-City United Titans. The Awesome Blossoms ended up falling 10-0 in six innings.
TCU opened with one run in the bottom of the first and added three more runs in the third before three straight two-run innings helped the Titans end things in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jesse Cardenas, Carsten Ingvalson and Alex Lea recorded Blooming Prairie’s only hits with Lea leading with a double.
On the mound, Zach Hein pitched four innings, struck out one batter and surrendered eight hits, three walks and seven earned runs. Lucas Schammel pitched 1.2 innings with no strikeouts and surrendered three hits, two walks and one earned run.
Softball: USC 2, NRHEG 1
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball team matched up with United South Central on Tuesday, but some late runs for the Rebels were enough to take a 2-1 victory over the Panthers.
NRHEG got on the scoreboard first with Camryn VanMaldeghem knocking in Addy Stadheim in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. But USC scored once in the fourth inning to tie and once in the fifth inning to take the lead.
The Panther struggled to hit off of USC’s Mariah Anderson, who finished with 13 total strikeouts. VanMaldeghem, Stadheim and Hallie Schultz recorded NRHEG’s only three hits of the night with VanMaldeghem recording the lone RBI and Stadheim scoring the lone run. Faith Nielsen struck out six batters in the circle, while allowing six hits and two walks.
“This was a closely played game that we felt we could have won,” said NRHEG head coach Wendy Schultz. “We had two costly miscues that led to USC scoring. We’ll keep plugging away at practice and hope we cut down on errors.”