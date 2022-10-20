Sometimes all it takes is one big play to change the momentum of the game. For the Owatonna Huskies, just a few too many home-run plays from the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets led to a 28-21 loss to close out their regular season in Kasson on Wednesday night.
Going into the game, the Huskies knew that the load of their offense was going to come out of the run game and looked to senior tailback Conner Grems to help carry the load while they played without two of their big playmakers in quarterback Jacob Ginskey and receiver Owen Beyer.
Owatonna got off on the right foot after Grems managed to punch the ball in from around eight yards out following a long first quarter drive down the field. But all it took was one 68-yard rushing touchdown from the KoMets to respond to Grems’ 11th rushing touchdown of the year.
“We didn’t try to throw the ball too much tonight with [Noah Truelson], with their big nose, it’s hard to protect, hard to keep him out of the backfield,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “We found traction in the run game, we found traction with the wildcat, we just came up one drive short, one inch short.”
The Huskies capitalized on some special teams miscues from the KoMets, which started nearly a minute into the second quarter when K-M punted the ball from the goal line. The ball landed at the 25-yard line and took a large Owatonna bounce and was downed by the KoMets at the 12 yard line.
It took a couple of plays, but Grems powered his way into the endzone from two-yard out and the Huskies pulled back ahead with just over eight minutes remaining until halftime.
Things were looking good for Owatonna, until K-M senior running back Broc Barwald one upped his one play, 68-yard touchdown by gashing the Huskies defense with a one play, 80-yard rushing touchdown immediately following a touchback on the kickoff.
Senior defensive back Justin Gleason helped swing the momentum back into Owatonna’s favor to open the second half. The reigning Class AAA long jump state champion jumped and got a hand on K-M punt attempt on its opening drive.
The blocked punt put the Huskies down at K-M’s 43 yard line. A couple of runs by Grems put them down at the 20 yard line before junior quarterback Noah Truelson connected with junior tight end Jack Strom on a near-touchdown pass.
Strom was hit down on the one yard line, which Grems promptly powered his way into the endzone for his 13th rushing touchdown of the season and put Owatonna back on top 21-14 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
“[Grems] ran hard, he did a nice job of setting up the blocks and he’s getting better every week,” Williams said.
After trading punts, Barwald took a handoff at K-M’s 27 yard line and ended up getting pushed out of bounds at Owatonna’s 24 yard line for a 57-yard run that he’d follow up with a 24-yard rushing touchdown to tie things back up.
The KoMets pulled ahead with around eight minutes remaining in the game. Owatonna’s defense had an opportunity to bring Barwald down in the backfield on a third-and six in the Huskies half of the field.
A stiff arm and open space put them down at Owatonna’s goal line and the KoMets punched it in to get their first lead over the Huskies.
Owatonna was geared up for a potential game-winning drive with Grems helping ground and pound the ball all the way down the field while burning off the last couple of minutes off the game clock.
Owatonna found itself facing a fourth-and-seven from K-M’s 21 yard line and put the ball in Truelson’s hand.
The Owatonna junior scanned and found junior receiver Caleb Hullopeter over the top. Hullopeter got a step on his man, but the ball was a mere inch out of his catch radius and the ball skimmed off his finger tips while crossing the goal line.
The Huskies were an inch away from tying the game with the possibility of running a two-point play to leave Kasson with a victory, but the turnover on downs let the KoMets burn out the last minute of play and handed Owatonna its fourth loss of the season.
Losing stings, but now the Huskies are setting their eyes on the Section 1AAAAA tournament, which they received the No. 2 seed and will receive a first round bye before hosting a semifinal game at OHS Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The extra time off the field is something Owatonna is looking to take full advantage of. With a couple of players nursing some injuries and players getting banged up over the course of the season, it hopes to get back to full strength while dialing up a fresh game plan going into the semifinal game.
Owatonna is likely going to have a 2021 semifinals rematch with No. 3 seeded Northfield, who host No. 6 Rochester John Marshall in the quarterfinal round. The Raiders beat John Marshall 27-0 in the regular season, but also lost 21-19 to the Huskies two weeks later.
“We’re going to take a couple days off and try to get healthy,” Williams said. “We’ll come back Monday and start prepping [for sections]. Hopefully we’ll have a couple kids back by then and maybe scheme up a game plan that we can execute.”