Owatonna defense

Owatonna senior linebacker Drew Kretlow (33) and junior linebacker Brennan Sletten (34) wrap up K-M quarterback Kyle Nelson. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Sometimes all it takes is one big play to change the momentum of the game. For the Owatonna Huskies, just a few too many home-run plays from the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets led to a 28-21 loss to close out their regular season in Kasson on Wednesday night.

Conner Grems

Owatonna senior tailback Conner Grems (2) finds open room to run. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jack Strom

Owatonna junior tight end Jack Strom (88) absorbs come contact after catching a pass. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Noah Truelson

Owatonna junior quarterback Noah Truelson (16) scans the field before throwing the ball to Caleb Hullopeter on a fourth down. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Rielly Kleeberger

Owatonna junior Reilly Kleeberger (24) returns a kickoff. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

