Simply put, the Owatonna Huskies and the Mankato East Cougars knew what was on the line in their regular season rematch inside Owatonna High School on Tuesday night.
With East’s eventual 67-65 win, the Cougars clinched the Big 9 boys basketball title and dethroned the Huskies. But had Owatonna won, the Huskies would’ve still had a chance to remain at the top of the conference.
When Mankato East junior guard Dwayne Bryant cashed in on one of East’s many second-half three-pointers with around six minutes and 17 seconds remaining, it felt like Owatonna’s title hopes were dead in the water.
In the Huskies’ mind, just because they were down –and by quite a bit with a 19-point deficit at 60-41 on the scoreboard– didn’t mean they were ever out of it. So they buckled back down and attempted one of their biggest comebacks of the entire season.
“We talked about in the locker room the heart that they showed,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “It wasn’t our greatest game on either end until we got down by 19 points. East is obviously a very talented team and to all-of-the-sudden ramp up our pressure and create some transition and flow, the fight they showed was tremendous.”
Up to that point, the Huskies had stuck close with the visiting Cougars in the first half and when East pulled ahead by seven points at halftime, Owatonna got off to a hot start in the second half. Senior guards Blake Burmeister and Collin Vick were pivotal in giving Owatonna a brief lead at the start of the half.
The Huskies cooled off offensively and that’s when the Cougars managed to strike. Between driving floaters and knocking down shots beyond the arc, which was capped off by Bryant’s three-pointer to put them up by 19 points, it seemed like East was going to casually stroll to the conference title.
Burmeister, who began heating up offensively in the second half, knocked down a corner three right before fellow senior guard Ayden Walter managed to strip Bryant of the ball at mid-court and turn it into a layup.
The Cougars took a quick timeout, but East was still well in command with a 60-46 lead. What they weren’t aware of was that quick 5-0 swing for the Huskies was the spark it needed to get back into things.
Walter knocked down some free throws, Burmeister followed by draining another three-pointer from the wing and Vick jumped a pass for arguably the easiest layup of the night. East was forced to take another timeout because its lead had all of the sudden dwindled down to 60-53 with just over three minutes remaining.
After Bryant’s three-pointer with around 6:17 remaining to put them up by 19 points, the Huskies had ramped up the speed and held the Cougars scoreless. When East took that timeout, Owatonna was amidst a 12-0 run.
East managed a bucket out of said timeout, but the Huskies countered with easy feeds inside to Vick and senior forward Jason Klecker. However, Klecker wasn’t done and the Owatonna senior forward added two more buckets down low to officially make it a 62-61 ballgame with nearly a minute and a half remaining.
The Huskies had their chances to pull ahead, but just couldn’t capitalize.
With around 45 seconds remaining, freshman guard Nolan Ginskey, who’s consistently produced high-effort plays for the Huskies all season, managed to come up with a big time steal.
But when trying to get the ball to Vick cutting towards the hoop for a go-ahead bucket, his pass that had to go over 6-foot-6-inch East forward Carson Schweim went a little long and the ball went back to the Cougars.
“[Ginskey] has been a dynamic player for us defensively and he’s created things that a lot of guys can’t,” Williams said. “People might think about that pass, but that pass doesn’t happen without his steal. I’ll have that conversation with him, but he needs to understand that it doesn’t happen unless he gets the ball first. You get into a game like this with a crowd like that and what both teams are playing for, you’ll be a deer in the headlights sometimes. All the kids have been in a situation like that where they wished they could’ve had a shot back, had a pass back or have something back.”
Owatonna managed to get a rebound on a free throw and had another chance to pull ahead, but Klecker faced plenty of contact down low, which ultimately resulted with Vick getting called for a foul and putting East back on the line with 15 seconds left.
Klecker managed a last second basket to make it 65-63, but with a mere 0.2 seconds remaining, Owatonna’s hope for a major comeback fizzled out.
One loss that hurt the Huskies throughout the game was senior forward Nils Gantert, who scored six early points for Owatonna, going down with an injury during the first half. Without Gantert on the court, the Huskies not only lost size against a tall East team, but one of their valued senior leaders.
Burmeister and Klecker ended up leading Owatonna in scoring with the pair recording 16 points each while Klecker also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Walter scored 13 points and Vick added a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Gantert rounded out the scoring with his six points. Ginskey and Rielly Kleeberger added three steals each.
The loss may sting with East clinching the conference title on their floor, but the Huskies proven why they’ve grown into being one of the top teams in the conference and now they shift their focus to Section 1AAAA
Owatonna closes out the regular season on Friday when the Huskies host Red Wing at 7:30 p.m. But after that, they’ll gear up for the Section 1AAAA tournament, where they look to battle for a high seed.