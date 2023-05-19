The stakes were high going into Thursday night’s girls lacrosse matchup between the Owatonna Huskies and the Rochester Century Panthers. Not only were the Huskies celebrating Senior Night, but they also had a chance to clinch the 2023 Big 9 title, if they could find their second win of the season over the Panthers.

(OHS Girls LAX) seniors

Owatonna girls lacrosse celebrated Senior Night by clinching their fifth Big 9 Conference title. The seniors include Avery Routh (2), Kaitlin Bruessel (9), Ella Hayes (6), Ava Eitrheim (5), Anni Moran (20) and Natalie Krumholz (19). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Girls LAX) Anni Moran

Senior midfielder Anni Moran (20) battles for a ground ball with Century’s Sophie Langsdale (1). Moran finished the game with four goals and an assist. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls LAX) Natalie Krumholz

Senior defender Natalie Krumholz (19) comes up to help defend Century standout Sophie Langsdale (1) during Owatonna's conference title-clinching win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls LAX) Ellery Blacker

Sophomore attacker Ellery Blacker (21) gets ready to charge towards the goal during Owatonna's conference title-clinching win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

