The stakes were high going into Thursday night’s girls lacrosse matchup between the Owatonna Huskies and the Rochester Century Panthers. Not only were the Huskies celebrating Senior Night, but they also had a chance to clinch the 2023 Big 9 title, if they could find their second win of the season over the Panthers.
Celebration ensued, as the Huskies claimed their spot at the top of the conference with a 6-5 victory in a battle of the Big 9’s top two programs and secured their fifth total Big 9 Conference title.
“It was kind of great to have Senior Night on this night too, because this meant a lot to the team,” said Owatonna head coach Dani Licht. “[Century] is our nemesis, we play them twice a year, we generally come out with one win and one loss, so it’s nice to come out with the two wins this year to make sure it’s a sealed deal that we’re Big 9 champs.”
Not only was Thursday a battle of the two best teams in the conference, but it also featured a battle of two of the top girls lacrosse players in the state with Owatonna senior midfielder Anni Moran and Century senior Sophie Langsdale. Both of which were top-10 scorers in the state as juniors and are right back in the top 10 goal scorer conversation as the season comes to an end.
But it was Moran that left her fingerprints all over the Huskies victory after giving Owatonna a very handy three-point cushion in a relatively tight game.
It didn’t even take two full minutes for Moran to find the back of the net for her first goal of the game and the Owatonna Senior Female Athlete of the Year finalist wasn’t close to being done. Moran came back nearly a minute and a half later for her second goal and once again a few minutes later for the hat trick.
With nearly 17 minutes remaining, Owatonna led 3-0 thanks to Moran’s hat trick. Century got right back into things with a pair of goals while the Huskies were facing a two-minute penalty, but the Huskies got another two-goal lead when Moran found Lauren Busho for the sophomore midfielder’s goal.
Coming out of a 4-2 halftime, the Huskies and the Panthers traded blows, which started with Langsdale getting involved in the scoring with her first goal. In response, Maddy McGinn found Ellery Blacker for a goal to make it 5-3.
Langsdale cut it back down to a one-goal game with her second of the night with around 18:30 remaining in the second half before Moran closed in on her 160th career goal with just over 13 minutes remaining to give the Huskies a 6-4 lead.
“Normally, scorers are going to hit their 100th goal their senior year,” Licht said. “[Moran] didn’t play freshman year because of COVID. She played sophomore and junior year and hit 100 goals in the middle of her junior year. That’s absolutely insane. She’s the best player to come out of Owatonna, potentially boys and girls all together.”
While Century managed a late goal with two minutes remaining to bring it back within one, the Panthers had a tough time scoring on freshman goalie Nora Marshall, who was also supported by an experienced defense, which included seniors Natalie Krumholz and Ava Eitrheim.
A couple of big saves throughout the game by Marshall is what helped the Huskies stay in control through both halves and ultimately helped them reclaim the conference title.
“She’s a freshman that came in that had big shoes to fill and she’s been filling them just fine,” Licht said. “We are thrilled to have her. She plays all year round, so she’s getting that training and I think she will be up for potentially the No. 1 goalie in the conference this year. She’s been playing great.”
The regular season isn’t over yet for Owatonna, who will get one more shot to play at OHS Stadium following Friday’s road game against Duluth East. The Huskies are set to host a rescheduled game against Rochester John Marshall on Wednesday, May 24.