(Medford GBB) Peyton Snow

Medford junior guard Peyton Snow (10) looks to pass the ball while being defended by the Cardinals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford and Bethlehem Academy girls basketball teams clashed in Gopher Conference action inside Medford High School Friday night. It was the Cardinals that emerged as the winner, with a 52-44 road victory over the hosting Tigers.


(Medford GBB) Andrea Bock

Medford senior guard Andrea Bock (11) leads a fast break. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

