The Medford Tigers returned home to Medford High School Thursday night to host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals in a non-conference matchup. Using size to their advantage, the Cardinals forced plenty of turnovers and controlled the glass for a 71-50 road victory.

(Medford BBB) Landon Driscoll

Senior guard Landon Driscoll (21) attempts to drive to the hoop. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Erickson and Dillon

Medford senior guard Austin Erickson (left) guards Bethlehem Academy junior guard Hudson Dillon (right). Erickson and Dillon finished as the leading scorers for their respective teams. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Medford BBB) Josh Bluhm

Senior forward Josh Bluhm (30) prepares to drive to the hoop. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

