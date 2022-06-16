The stage was set for something amazing in the bottom of the seventh inning during Owatonna VFW 9’s eventual 5-4 win over Byron Tuesday night at Dartts Park.
Trailing by two runs with one out, pitcher and shortstop Tanner Smith drove a shot into left field for a single and center fielder Tyler Sheehan followed him up by battling back from a 1-2 count, drawing a walk and serving as the game-tying run with shortstop and first baseman Tayte Berg stepping up to the plate.
Looking to close the game out, Byron made a quick pitching change to Isaiah Brennan, who possessed one of the fastest fast balls Owatonna had seen. His very first pitch came in the blink of an eye to strike one to Berg.
“I thought I had him timed up, but the first pitch went straight past me, so I wasn’t really ready for that,” Berg said. “But then I got timed up and choked up.”
Even after a swing-and-miss for strike two in an 0-2 count, the Owatonna shortstop was more than confident that he could hit Brennan.
And on the third pitch of the at bat, Berg swung the bat and drove the ball deep into right field. Deep enough that it cleared the right fielder and rolled to the fence, allowing Smith to score easily from second.
Sheehan turned on the wheels and was waived home by head coach James Dahlgren and the call worked to perfection. Sheehan’s head first slide beat the throw to the plate and tied the game up at 4-4.
“I told Tyler, ‘If he hits a double, I’m scoring you,’ and he knew at the crack of the bat, he’d beat them and we were going to score him,” said head coach James Dahlgren.
While Bryon was focused on Sheehan turning third and going home, Berg flew around the bases and reached third for a one-out, two-RBI triple to tie the game and was now the game-winning run.
Then third baseman Connor Wiese stepped up to the plate.
Wiese took two straight balls before fouling a pitch out of play behind home plate for a 2-1 count. On that 2-1 count, Wiese swung again and grounded a ball that slipped right through the crack between Bryon’s third baseman and shortstop and paved the path home for Berg.
A two-run RBI triple from Berg and the game-winning RBI single from Wiese set off a bench-clearing celebration after battling in an intense pitching duel for seven innings.
“I knew we could do it,” Berg said. “Once we all get up on the fence, we always score. We gotta do that more often.”
Owatonna and Bryon combined for 11 total scoreless innings offensively with the third inning being the outlier.
Bryon took the lead after a scoreless first and second inning by recording a pair of RBI singles and a two-RBI double to go up 4-0, but Owatonna had a response.
Gavin Saxton singled to right field, took second on a Blake Davison bunt and took third on a passed ball. Saxton ended up scoring on another passed ball to give Owatonna its first run of the game.
Smith and Sheehan both drew walks and Berg scored Smith on an RBI double near the right-center gap. It had the chance to tie the game with Sheehan on third and Berg on second with one out, but a pair of strikeouts forced Owatonna into playing with a two-run deficit for a couple more innings.
Besides Bryon scoring the four runners in the third, Owatonna benefited from strong pitching performances from Tanner Smith, who started, and Kam Smith, who closed things out. The pair combined to pitch six scoreless innings, which included Kam shutting Byron down quickly in the seventh and giving them a little momentum before the walk off.
Tanner ended the game with six hits allowed and three earned runs while posting four strikeouts when Kam replaced him on the mound in the fifth inning. Kam only allowed one hit in his stint on the mound with no runs scored and recording two strikeouts.
“Tanner and Kam both did a good job throwing strikes and the defense behind them played really well,” Dahlgren said. “When you throw strikes and play D, you got a good chance at winning a ball game.”